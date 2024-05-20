THE SIMPSONS

1989-present

Originating as shorts on "The Tracey Ullman Show," it quickly became one of the most influential programs in TV history with over 35 seasons and 750 episodes. The show revolutionized the sitcom genre with its rapid-fire humor, clever use of flashbacks, and satirical take on popular culture. "The Simpsons" retained the essence of traditional family sitcoms, blending warmth and togetherness with its uniquely warped perspective.