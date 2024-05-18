Road Trip in Scotland

Scotland's North East 250, a 250-mile Aberdeenshire loop, known as “Scotland in miniature” offers a condensed experience of the country's highlights. It features castles, stunning scenery, wildlife, and whisky. On this road trip, visitors can rent luxury motorhomes like Vando from Camplify, stopping at local campsites along the way. Hiking in Glen Tanar forest and wild dips in Loch Muick add to the adventure, making it an ideal trip for a leisurely weekend getaway.