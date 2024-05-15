Plan Your Disney-Inspired Adventure: Check Out These Real Places Behind Your Favorite Movies

Disney movies have captivated audiences for generations, whisking us away to fantastical worlds filled with wonder. But did you know that many of these beloved settings were inspired by real-life locations? Take a trip around the globe and see the places that sparked the magic!

Representative image

Mont Saint-Michel, Normandy, France

This tidal island in Normandy, topped with a 16th-century abbey, is said to have inspired the castle that imprisons Rapunzel's parents in "Tangled."

Mont Saint-Michel

Alsace, France

The picturesque region of Alsace, with its charming half-timbered houses, is believed to be the inspiration for Belle's hometown in "Beauty and the Beast."

Alsace

Alcázar de Segovia, Segovia, Spain

The imposing Alcázar de Segovia, a medieval fortress resembling a ship, is thought to have influenced the design of the evil queen's castle in "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."

Alcázar de Segovia

Forbidden City, Beijing, China

The Forbidden City in Beijing served as a key inspiration for the Imperial City in "Mulan," where the brave heroine confronts Shan Yu.

Forbidden City

Bayou Country, Louisiana, USA

The bayou of Louisiana, with its moss-draped cypress trees and murky waters, provided the enchanting backdrop for "The Princess and the Frog."

Bayou Country

Cinque Terre, Italy

Cinque Terre, a string of villages clinging to the Italian Riviera with their colorful houses, is the real-life counterpart to the seaside town in the recent Disney and Pixar film "Luca."

Cinque Terre

Upolu, Samoa

While Moana sets sail from a fictional Polynesian island, animators likely drew inspiration from real places like Upolu, Samoa, which is famous for the magical To Sua Ocean Trench, a natural swimming hole.

Upolu

Neuschwanstein Castle, Schwangau, Germany

This 19th-century Bavarian palace is widely believed to be the inspiration behind the iconic Cinderella Castle.

Neuschwanstein Castle

Hohenzollern Castle, Hohenzollern, Germany

The snow-dusted Hohenzollern Castle is thought to have influenced the design of Elsa's ice palace in "Frozen."

Hohenzollern Castle

