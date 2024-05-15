Outlook International Desk
Disney movies have captivated audiences for generations, whisking us away to fantastical worlds filled with wonder. But did you know that many of these beloved settings were inspired by real-life locations? Take a trip around the globe and see the places that sparked the magic!
This tidal island in Normandy, topped with a 16th-century abbey, is said to have inspired the castle that imprisons Rapunzel's parents in "Tangled."
The picturesque region of Alsace, with its charming half-timbered houses, is believed to be the inspiration for Belle's hometown in "Beauty and the Beast."
The imposing Alcázar de Segovia, a medieval fortress resembling a ship, is thought to have influenced the design of the evil queen's castle in "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs."
The Forbidden City in Beijing served as a key inspiration for the Imperial City in "Mulan," where the brave heroine confronts Shan Yu.
The bayou of Louisiana, with its moss-draped cypress trees and murky waters, provided the enchanting backdrop for "The Princess and the Frog."
Cinque Terre, a string of villages clinging to the Italian Riviera with their colorful houses, is the real-life counterpart to the seaside town in the recent Disney and Pixar film "Luca."
While Moana sets sail from a fictional Polynesian island, animators likely drew inspiration from real places like Upolu, Samoa, which is famous for the magical To Sua Ocean Trench, a natural swimming hole.
This 19th-century Bavarian palace is widely believed to be the inspiration behind the iconic Cinderella Castle.
The snow-dusted Hohenzollern Castle is thought to have influenced the design of Elsa's ice palace in "Frozen."