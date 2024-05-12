Northern Lights Showdown: Stunning Aurora Display Viewed By Millions Across The World

Northern Lights Paint Global Canvas Across Continents

Photos captured worldwide depict vibrant skies spanning Europe, New Zealand, and the U.S., with visibility extending further south than typical in the latter.

Aurora Surprise: Rare Northern Lights Display Delights Unusual Locations

Friday (May 10) night witnessed the illumination of northern lights in areas where auroras aren't typically observed, as a severe solar storm intensified the phenomenon.

Geomagnetic Storm Watch Issued For First Time In Nearly Two Decades

Friday marks the first time since 2005 that the agency has issued a severe geomagnetic storm watch.

Nature's Light Show: What Causes the Northern Lights?

The northern lights illuminate the sky when charged particles ejected from the sun during solar storms collide with Earth's magnetic field. This collision creates colorful displays as these particles interact with the atoms and molecules in Earth's upper atmosphere.

Southern Surprises: Northern Lights Extend Their Reach During Solar Activity Peaks

Typically visible at high latitudes, the northern lights can be observed farther south than usual during periods of intense solar activity.

Storm Sparks Power Grid Concerns, Cosmic Show to Last Till Sunday

The cosmic spectacle is expected to continue until at least Sunday, as per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They noted that the current storm has resulted in several reports of power grid problems.

Solar Storm History: 1859's Intensity and Future Projections

The most intense solar storm on record occurred in 1859, causing auroras as far south as Central America and potentially reaching Hawaii. "We are not expecting that," commented Shawn Dahl, a space weather forecaster at NOAA, "but it could approach similar levels."

1989 Geomagnetic Storm: Power Outages in Montreal and Beyond

According to NASA, another one of the most destructive geomagnetic storms occurred in 1989, resulting in approximately 6 million people in Montreal, Canada, losing power for nine hours. Certain areas of the northeastern U.S. and Sweden were also impacted during that event.

Sun's 11-Year Cycle: From Minimum to Maximum Activity

The sun undergoes 11-year cycles from minimum to maximum activity. According to forecasts from NOAA and NASA, the current cycle, which commenced in late 2019, is projected to reach its peak with maximum activity in July 2025.

