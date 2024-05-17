Next on the list of Porto's attractions is the grand Casa Di Musica. You can visit Porto just to have a look of this architectural splendor and it won’t be a waste. Also, don't miss the newly-renovated Soares dos Reis Museum, boasting the distinction of being Portugal's inaugural public art museum. Inside, you will find an impressive collection of works by esteemed Portuguese sculptor António Soares dos Reis. For a hidden gem within this cultural enclave, be sure to explore Velódromo Rainha Amélia, a verdant oasis on the second floor that evokes the enchantment of a secret garden.