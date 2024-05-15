United States

King Charles III Unveils His First Official Portrait Since Coronation; People Think It's "Disturbing"

As it takes its place among the pantheon of royal portraits, this captivating masterpiece invites viewers to contemplate the multifaceted nature of monarchy in the contemporary world. Through its rich symbolism and meticulous craftsmanship, the portrait serves as a poignant tribute to the monarch and his enduring legacy, resonating with audiences far and wide.

AP
Jonathan Yeo's oil on canvas portrait of Britain's King Charles III Photo: AP
The eagerly anticipated first official painted portrait of King Charles III has been revealed at Buckingham Palace, marking a significant moment in the annals of royal portraiture. Created by renowned artist Jonathan Yeo, the striking oil on canvas portrays the monarch in the resplendent uniform of the Welsh Guards, standing larger than life against a backdrop of vivid red.

Measuring approximately 8ft 6in by 6ft 6in, Yeo's artwork represents a departure from conventional royal portraits, embracing a contemporary aesthetic while retaining the regal essence of its subject. The King, depicted with a sword in hand and a butterfly alighting on his shoulder, exudes an aura of strength and dignity, symbolizing his role as the sovereign leader of the realm.

Beyond its visual allure, the portrait is rich in symbolism, offering insights into King Charles's interests, values, and contributions. The butterfly, a recurring motif throughout the artwork, symbolizes metamorphosis and rebirth, reflecting the King's unwavering commitment to environmental conservation—a cause he has championed throughout his reign.

The seamless integration of the King's military attire with the bold red background serves to accentuate his presence, drawing attention to his visage and conveying a sense of power and authority befitting his royal status. Yeo's deliberate choice of color and composition imbues the portrait with depth and complexity, inviting viewers to contemplate the multifaceted nature of monarchy in the modern era.

Artist Jonathan Yeo, left, and Britains King Charles III at the unveiling of artist Yeos portrait of the King, in the blue drawing room at Buckingham Palace, in London, Tuesday May 14, 2024.
Artist Jonathan Yeo, left, and Britain's King Charles III at the unveiling of artist Yeo's portrait of the King, in the blue drawing room at Buckingham Palace, in London, Tuesday May 14, 2024. Photo: AP
The creation of the portrait involved a collaborative effort between the artist and his royal subject, with King Charles actively participating in the sittings and providing invaluable insights into the portrayal of his likeness. Queen Camilla's visit during the final sitting and her subsequent approval of the artwork underscore the significance of the portrait within the royal household.

Britains King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the unveiling of artist Jonathan Yeos portrait of the King, in the blue drawing room at Buckingham Palace, in London, Tuesday May 14, 2024. The portrait was commissioned in 2020 to celebrate the then Prince of Waless 50 years as a member of The Drapers Company in 2022. The artwork depicts the King wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards, of which he was made Regimental Colonel in 1975.
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the unveiling of artist Jonathan Yeo's portrait of the King, in the blue drawing room at Buckingham Palace, in London, Tuesday May 14, 2024. The portrait was commissioned in 2020 to celebrate the then Prince of Wales's 50 years as a member of The Drapers' Company in 2022. The artwork depicts the King wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards, of which he was made Regimental Colonel in 1975. Photo: AP
For Jonathan Yeo, painting the portrait of King Charles III was both a privilege and a challenge. The meticulous attention to details, combined with the need to capture the essence of the monarch's personality, required careful planning and execution. Each sitting, lasting approximately an hour, provided Yeo with the opportunity to study the King's features and demeanor, ensuring an accurate and lifelike representation.

Following its unveiling at Buckingham Palace, the portrait will be showcased at the Philip Mould Gallery in London from May 16 to June 14. Afterwards, it will be displayed at Drapers' Hall, joining a collection of historic royal portraits. The unexpected modernity and bold color choice of the portrait have sparked mixed reactions online, underscoring the diverse perspectives on contemporary art within the royal context.

Representative image - Pinterest
