Don't Miss The Parade Of Planets 2024! Here’s Your Guide To The Epic Night Sky Wonder

What is a Planetary Alignment?

A planetary alignment, also known as a "planetary parade," is a captivating astronomical phenomenon that occurs when several planets appear clustered together in a relatively small area of the sky, as seen from Earth. It's important to understand that the planets don't magically line up in a perfect row in space. Due to their individual orbital inclinations, achieving a true three-dimensional alignment is impossible. However, from our vantage point on Earth, these celestial bodies can sometimes appear remarkably close together, creating a breathtaking spectacle.