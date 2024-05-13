Planning A Summer Trip With Your Family? Here Are 15 Best Family Vacation Spots That Won’t Disappoint

4. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

History buffs of all ages will love Philadelphia, a city steeped in American history. Immerse yourselves in the world of "Sesame Street" at Sesame Place, or build your own creations at the Legoland Discovery Center. Interactive exhibits abound at The Franklin Institute, a science museum, and the Please Touch Museum, designed especially for young children. Explore the Philadelphia Zoo, one of the oldest and largest zoos in the US, or marvel at the underwater world at Adventure Aquarium. Apartment hotels like Roost Rittenhouse provide spacious accommodations for families.