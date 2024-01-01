5. Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Commercial Drive in Vancouver is a vibrant neighborhood with a mix of unique shops, restaurants, and bars. Despite the decline of live entertainment since 2020, it remains the best hang-out and people-watch spot in town. The Drive is home to a variety of eateries, including a family-owned bowling alley, coffee shops, used book shops, record stores, and pizza joints. The Drive Canteen offers a variety of local and exotic eats, house-made sweets, and non-alcoholic beverages, making it a great spot for a night out.