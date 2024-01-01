Outlook International Desk
Melbourne's inner north is gaining popularity with High Street, a trendy area in Northcote, Thornbury, and Preston. Accessible via the 86 tram line, High Street offers unique local businesses like Casa Nata, Northside Wines, and Francesca's Bar. The strip features vintage stores, cafes, a food truck park, and boutique indie cinema. Popular spots include 1800 Lasagne, Gigi Rooftop, and Gigi Rooftop, which offers a rooftop bar with sweeping suburban views. Live music venues on High Street cater to all music tastes, including legendary locations like Northcote Social Club and the Croxton Band Room.
Hollywood Road, a historic street in Hong Kong, is home to a variety of new venues, including the Man Mo Temple, the Mid-Levels Escalator, and heritage sites like Tai Kwun and PMQ. The street is a treasure trove of antiques, a culinary hotspot, and a hub for the arts, with murals, installations, and galleries. The most sought-after restaurants are Tate Dining Room and Lockdown, while the city celebrates Arts Month every March.
East Eleventh street in Austin is known for its unique blend of local culture and history. It offers a variety of dining options, including locally designed dress boots, brisket from Franklin Barbeque, speakeasy Busy Signal, and iconic Austin moontowers. Other popular spots include Paperboy rooftop brunch, Vintage Bookstore and Wine Bar, Kenny Dorham's Backyard, and Frances Modern Inn.
Buenos Aires' culinary scene has been recognized by the Michelin Guide, with two of the city's four green-starred restaurants on Palermo Viejo's Guatemala Street, including Don Julio, the world's best parrilla. The street, located in historic Palermo Viejo, is a hub for local traditions, wine, and friends. Restaurants like El Preferido offer artisanal charcuterie, sirloin milanesa, and salads. Merienda is a glass corner cafe for Palermo lifestyle and nostalgic porteño food. Obrador Florida is a popular spot for ice cream, using agroecological seasonal fruits for innovative flavors.
Commercial Drive in Vancouver is a vibrant neighborhood with a mix of unique shops, restaurants, and bars. Despite the decline of live entertainment since 2020, it remains the best hang-out and people-watch spot in town. The Drive is home to a variety of eateries, including a family-owned bowling alley, coffee shops, used book shops, record stores, and pizza joints. The Drive Canteen offers a variety of local and exotic eats, house-made sweets, and non-alcoholic beverages, making it a great spot for a night out.