Amache National Historic Site: A Former WWII Incarceration Camp Now A National Park

From Pearl Harbor to incarceration

Following the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, a wave of anti-Japanese sentiment swept across the nation, fueled by fear and suspicion. Executive Order 9066, signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1942, authorized the forcible removal of all persons deemed a threat to national security from the West Coast. This order, rooted in prejudice rather than any genuine threat, disproportionately impacted Japanese Americans, two-thirds of whom were US citizens. Given mere days or weeks' notice, over 120,000 men, women, and children were uprooted from their homes and communities, sent to hastily constructed incarceration centers scattered across the Western United States.