Minnesota Unveils New State Flag. But What Will Happen To The Old One?

Minnesota has officially embraced a new emblem, marking a historic transition in the state's symbolism. The ceremonial raising of the new flag took place at sunrise on Saturday, signifying the end of an era for the emblem adopted by the Minnesota Legislature back in 1957.
The retiring of the old flag was conducted with reverence by the Minnesota National Guard before the new flag took its place atop official government buildings. The transition was part of the state's planned flag replacement schedule managed by the Minnesota Department of Administration.
Moreover, the Minnesota Historical Society stepped in to preserve the retiring symbol, ensuring its place in the annals of state history. However, other retired flags faced decommissioning in accordance with the US flag code.
Guidance on the disposal of the old flags was not immediately provided by the state, prompting suggestions from the Minnesota Courts system for judicial districts to explore disposal efforts through local government agencies or send them to the Judicial Center in St. Paul for proper disposal, possibly through burning.
Contrary to expectations, the retiring flag will not find a place in public display as confirmed by the Minnesota Historical Society, which currently has no plans for its exhibition. However, information regarding the old state seal, frequently found on official documents, will be retained until its supply exhausts or until January 2025, whichever comes first.
The decision to adopt a new flag came after years of deliberation and criticism of the old flag's design, which drew concerns from experts and citizens alike. The redesign process, spanning four months, saw over 2,100 submissions from the public, culminating in a new flag that encapsulates Minnesota's essence with shades of blue representing its abundant waters, an eight-pointed star symbolizing the "North Star State," and an abstract depiction of the state's shape.
Flag expert Ted Kaye, secretary of the North American Vexillological Association, lauded the final design with an A+ rating. Despite efforts from some Minnesota Republican lawmakers to delay the rollout and gather more feedback, the new flag's adoption proceeded as planned, ushering in a new era of state symbolism for Minnesota.