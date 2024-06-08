The proposal was in three parts. The first phase extending to six week was for a full and complete ceasefire; a withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza; a release of a number of hostages — including women, the elderly, the wounded — in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Remains of the dead would be handed over to their families. Palestinian civilians would return to their home in all areas of Gaza. Humanitarian assistance would be up to 600 trucks carrying aid to Gaza every day. The second phase was for Israel and Hamas would negotiate the necessary arrangements to get to a permanent end to hostilities. "There are a number of details to negotiate to move from phase one to phase two. Israel will want to make sure its interests are protected," Biden said while outlining the plan. The last phase of this ambitious plan was reconstruction of Gaza.