Hundreds Arrested As Pro-Palestinian Protests Sweep US Campuses | Key Highlights

Violence at UCLA: The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), witnessed a particularly volatile situation when a pro-Palestinian protest turned violent, leaving 15 individuals injured and requiring hospitalization. In response, UCLA cancelled several classes and transitioned to remote learning.

NYPD Crackdown: In New York City, the police have been actively arresting protesters, with notable incidents occurring at Fordham University, Columbia University, and the City College of New York. The total number of arrests in these locations exceeds 300, and law enforcement presence on campuses remains heightened.

Fordham University Tent Encampment Cleared: The New York City officers successfully cleared out a tent encampment at Fordham University after persistent demonstrations.

Arrests at the University of Wisconsin-Madison: Thirty-four individuals, including professors, were arrested during an anti-Gaza war protest at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The protest also resulted in injuries to four officers.

Arrests at University of Texas Dallas: Seventeen demonstrators were arrested for criminal trespassing at the University of Texas Dallas campus.