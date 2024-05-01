United States

Live: UCLA Witnesses Violent Clashes After NYPD Storms Pro-Palestine Protest At Occupied Columbia Building

Protests intensify at universities nationwide as over 100 are arrested amid clashes with law enforcement. Columbia University and UCLA become focal points of tensions amid escalating demonstrations for and against Israel's actions in Gaza.

1 May 2024
Violent Clashes at UCLA Campus Getty Images

UCLA Protesters Clash Using Debris and Fireworks

Overnight, protesters at the University of California, Los Angeles, engaged in confrontations, using boards and debris as weapons. Videos captured the chaotic scene, showing individuals hurling metal and wood items while others defended themselves with plywood and umbrellas.

Some protesters wielded unconventional items like tennis rackets and skateboards. Amid chants of "USA," the motives behind the clashes remained unclear. One protestor also stated, “You gonna block Jewish kids? Let’s see. We’re fighting back, b----!”

Instances of nuisance activities like fireworks, loud music, and laser pointers were reported, with sporadic physical altercations occurring. Law enforcement, including the Los Angeles Police Department, intervened to manage the situation, establishing a perimeter to contain the clashes

Tulane University Shifts Classes Online

Amid ongoing protests at Tulane University in New Orleans, some classes will be held remotely, with the campus heavily patrolled by police.

The university stated, "This encampment is on the edge of campus and heavily patrolled by police."

Six individuals, including a student, have been arrested. Video footage shows officers in riot gear facing off against protesters.

University officials are investigating reports of staff involvement in the protests and have warned of disciplinary action, reported CNN.

Chemical Irritant Used By University Of Arizona Police

Amid ongoing protests on the University of Arizona campus, the university's police department (UAPD) deployed "chemical irritant munitions" and advised residents to steer clear of the area.

Reports indicate that UAPD responded to an "unlawful assembly" overnight, prompting them to urge protesters to disperse before resorting to the use of the irritant.

Police On Columbia And UCLA Campuses

More than 100 individuals were arrested during intense clashes between police and pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Columbia University and City College of New York. Police in riot gear stormed Columbia's Hamilton Hall, deploying flash bangs to disperse protesters barricaded inside.

Meanwhile, tensions flared at UCLA, prompting Mayor Karen Bass to condemn the violence unfolding on campus as "absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable."

Also, Columbia University has requested the continued presence of the NYPD until May 17, extending beyond their upcoming graduation ceremony, yet protesters exhibit defiance.

LAPD Assists UCLA Amid Campus Violence, Governor Monitoring Situation

The LAPD also announced Wednesday morning they were responding to aid the UCLA Police Department in a message on X.

“At the request of UCLA, due to multiple acts of violence within the large encampment on their campus, the LAPD is responding to assist UCLA PD, and other law enforcement agencies, to restore order and maintain public safety,” stated LAPD.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office affirmed they were closely following the UCLA situation.

“Law enforcement leaders are in contact this evening and resources are being mobilized,” Newsom’s office confirmed.

