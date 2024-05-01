Live: UCLA Witnesses Violent Clashes After NYPD Storms Pro-Palestine Protest At Occupied Columbia Building

UCLA Protesters Clash Using Debris and Fireworks
Overnight, protesters at the University of California, Los Angeles, engaged in confrontations, using boards and debris as weapons. Videos captured the chaotic scene, showing individuals hurling metal and wood items while others defended themselves with plywood and umbrellas.
Some protesters wielded unconventional items like tennis rackets and skateboards. Amid chants of "USA," the motives behind the clashes remained unclear. One protestor also stated, “You gonna block Jewish kids? Let’s see. We’re fighting back, b----!”
Instances of nuisance activities like fireworks, loud music, and laser pointers were reported, with sporadic physical altercations occurring. Law enforcement, including the Los Angeles Police Department, intervened to manage the situation, establishing a perimeter to contain the clashes
Tulane University Shifts Classes Online
Amid ongoing protests at Tulane University in New Orleans, some classes will be held remotely, with the campus heavily patrolled by police.
The university stated, "This encampment is on the edge of campus and heavily patrolled by police."
Six individuals, including a student, have been arrested. Video footage shows officers in riot gear facing off against protesters.
University officials are investigating reports of staff involvement in the protests and have warned of disciplinary action, reported CNN.
Chemical Irritant Used By University Of Arizona Police
Amid ongoing protests on the University of Arizona campus, the university's police department (UAPD) deployed "chemical irritant munitions" and advised residents to steer clear of the area.
Reports indicate that UAPD responded to an "unlawful assembly" overnight, prompting them to urge protesters to disperse before resorting to the use of the irritant.
Police On Columbia And UCLA Campuses
More than 100 individuals were arrested during intense clashes between police and pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Columbia University and City College of New York. Police in riot gear stormed Columbia's Hamilton Hall, deploying flash bangs to disperse protesters barricaded inside.
Meanwhile, tensions flared at UCLA, prompting Mayor Karen Bass to condemn the violence unfolding on campus as "absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable."
Also, Columbia University has requested the continued presence of the NYPD until May 17, extending beyond their upcoming graduation ceremony, yet protesters exhibit defiance.
LAPD Assists UCLA Amid Campus Violence, Governor Monitoring Situation
The LAPD also announced Wednesday morning they were responding to aid the UCLA Police Department in a message on X.
“At the request of UCLA, due to multiple acts of violence within the large encampment on their campus, the LAPD is responding to assist UCLA PD, and other law enforcement agencies, to restore order and maintain public safety,” stated LAPD.
California Governor Gavin Newsom's office affirmed they were closely following the UCLA situation.
“Law enforcement leaders are in contact this evening and resources are being mobilized,” Newsom’s office confirmed.
What Happened at the Protests at Columbia University?
Over 100 individuals were arrested at Columbia University and City College of New York on Tuesday evening, according to a law enforcement source, amidst escalating protests against Israel's war on Gaza that have spread across college campuses nationwide.
Police, clad in riot gear, entered Columbia University's Hamilton Hall and used flash bangs to enter the building, where pro-Palestinian demonstrators had barricaded themselves. Less than two hours later, law enforcement had cleared the university's Morningside Heights campus.
Columbia has requested NYPD presence on campus until May 17, extending past their graduation ceremony, yet protesters remain resolute.
While Columbia has been a focal point, similar demonstrations have erupted on campuses throughout the country.
Police Deployed to UCLA Amid Violent Clashes
Mayor Karen Bass stated early Wednesday that the Los Angeles Police Department has reached the UCLA campus, in response to escalating tensions between pro-Palestinian protesters and Israel supporters. "The violence unfolding this evening at UCLA is absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable," the mayor expressed in a message on X.
Prior to the arrival of law enforcement, clashes had erupted between the opposing groups, as reported by various sources. Footage from CNN affiliate KABC depicts scenes of fireworks, objects being thrown, and physical violence among demonstrators.
UCLA Protest Escalation: Heightened Security, LAPD Response, and Uncertain Injuries
Chancellor Block stated that the university had heightened security measures and warned that students remaining in the encampment would be subject to disciplinary measures. The encampment "is unlawful and violates university policy,” Block declared in a statement. According to The Daily Bruin, there was a confrontation between protesters and counter-protesters, with fireworks being launched into the encampment.
Zach Seidl, spokesperson for the Los Angeles Mayor's office, announced in a post on X that the mayor had communicated with Chancellor Block and Chief Choi. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is promptly responding to Chancellor Block's request for assistance on campus. The extent of injuries, if any, remains uncertain, reports CNN.
Demonstrations on college campuses nationwide are escalating as clashes between law enforcement and protesters intensify. Students advocating for divestment from companies backing Israel and the conflict in Gaza risk arrest or expulsion.
Police have arrived on campus at the University of California, Los Angeles, following a violent clash between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and supporters of Israel.
Earlier today, more than 100 protesters were detained at Columbia University and City College of New York, as confirmed by a law enforcement source. At Columbia, authorities cleared protesters from encampments and an occupied building. The university has requested the presence of the NYPD on campus until May 17.
The police action at Columbia on Tuesday coincided precisely with the 56th anniversary of a similar incident in 1968 when officers entered Hamilton Hall to arrest protesters who had occupied the building.
Since April 18, over 1,000 individuals have been apprehended at more than 25 campuses spanning at least 21 states.
UCLA Campus Witnesses Violent Clashes: Reports
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Israel supporters engaged in a violent confrontation at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), according to multiple news sources.
The clash occurred following UCLA Chancellor Gene Block's declaration that a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus was "unlawful" on Tuesday evening.