House Passes Bill To Expand Antisemitism Definition Amid Campus Protests

The House has voted to expand the legal definition of antisemitism in efforts to enforce anti-discrimination laws, particularly on college campuses where anti-Israel protests have intensified.
The bill, known as the Antisemitism Awareness Act, secured an overwhelming victory with a vote count of 320-91, garnering support from both Republicans and Democrats. If ratified by the Senate and signed into law by President Biden, the legislation will compel the Department of Education to formally embrace the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism when enforcing measures against discrimination.
Critics of the bill have voiced concerns, branding it as government overreach and warning of potential infringements on freedom of speech, especially within academic settings.
The vote showcased a clear divide within the Democratic Party, particularly concerning the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Progressive factions within the party have increasingly criticized Israel's actions in Gaza, leading to internal discord over the US government's stance on the matter.
Despite opposition, the bill attracted support from over a dozen Democratic representatives, including Jewish lawmakers like Reps. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Jared Moskowitz of Florida, and Ritchie Torres of New York.
However, seventy Democrats opposed the bill, highlighting the internal dissent, while 133 opted to abstain. Conversely, Republican support was more unified, with only 21 lawmakers voting against the bill out of 187.
One prominent voice against the legislation was Rep. Jerry Nadler, a Jewish progressive from New York and the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Nadler expressed concerns during the bill's debate, stating, "This definition, adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance or IHRA, includes, quote, contemporary examples of antisemitism... The problem is that these examples may include protected speech in some context, particularly with respect to criticism of the state of Israel."
On the opposing side, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky condemned the bill as "poorly conceived" and "unconstitutional," citing examples from the IHRA's website, such as equating the existence of Israel with racism or drawing parallels between Israeli policies and those of the Nazis.
However, proponents of the bill, like Rep. Mike Lawler of New York, emphasized the necessity of clarity in identifying antisemitism, particularly instances that promote violence or intimidation towards Jewish individuals. Lawler also highlighted the alarming rise of anti-Israel sentiments on college campuses, where Jewish students have reported feeling unsafe amidst escalating tensions.
Rep. Pat Ryan of New York stressed the urgency of addressing antisemitism on college campuses, asserting that there is "no place for antisemitism" within educational institutions.