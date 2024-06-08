Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: Modi To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On Sunday Evening; Key Congress Working Committee Meet Today

Lok Sabha Results 2024 Live: Key CWC Meet Today At 11 AM
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh announced an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to be held on Saturday, June 8, at 11:00 am. Alongside the CWC gathering, the party will convene a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, comprising all newly elected Lok Sabha MPs and Rajya Sabha MPs, at 5:30 pm in the Central Hall of Parliament, followed by a dinner at Hotel Ashok at 7:00 pm.
Lok Sabha Results 2024 Live: Shashi Tharoor Terms Rahul Gandhi As 'Man Of The Match' For LS Polls
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has termed Rahul Gandhi as "the man of the match" of the Lok Sabha polls.
Tharoor said the message of the mandate was that the electorate have given a "comeuppance" to the BJP's "overweening arrogance" and its "my way or the high way attitude".
"It will be a challenge for Mr (Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah who have not been used to consulting very much in running their government and I think this is going to test their ability to change their way of functioning and be more accommodative and more conciliatory within the government and also I hope with the opposition," Tharoor said.
Lok Sabha Results 2024 Live: Rahul Gandhi Likely To Take Role Of LoP In Lok Sabha
Sonia Gandhi is likely to be re-elected as chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) at a meeting of party MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Saturday. As Congress is set to decide the name of its leader in Lok Sabha, there would be a clamour for party leader Rahul Gandhi to assume the key role, reports said. Rahul Gandhi won Lok Sabha polls from both Wayanad and Raebareli.
The leader of Congress in Lok Sabha will also be Leader of Opposition in the House as the party has won the requisite number of seats in Lok Sabha election.
Lok Sabha Results Live: No Change Of Guard Ceremony At Rashtrapati Bhavan On June 8, 15, And 22 Due To PM's Swearing-in Event
The Change of Guard Ceremony will not take place on June 8, 15 and 22, 2024 at Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the preparation for the swearing-in-ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at Forecourt, Rashtrapati Bhavan and address to both the Houses of Parliament by the President, said an official statement from President's Secretariat.
