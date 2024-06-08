Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results News Live: Modi To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On Sunday Evening; Key Congress Working Committee Meet Today

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has termed Rahul Gandhi as "the man of the match" of the Lok Sabha polls.

Tharoor said the message of the mandate was that the electorate have given a "comeuppance" to the BJP's "overweening arrogance" and its "my way or the high way attitude".

"It will be a challenge for Mr (Narendra) Modi and Amit Shah who have not been used to consulting very much in running their government and I think this is going to test their ability to change their way of functioning and be more accommodative and more conciliatory within the government and also I hope with the opposition," Tharoor said.