The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler

Lou (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Rick (Riz Ahmed) whizz to a car accident site when they hear an update on the police radio. Upon reaching, Lou realises that they have beaten the police to the crash. A bystander, frantically talking to 911, shouts at Lou when he tries to pester him for a quote. Lou moves towards the crashed car and notices the injured man lying on the road. He runs to a side and starts filming. But something isn’t right. He runs back and drags the unconscious victim by his legs out of the darkness and in front of the car’s headlights. The body is illuminated in all its bloodiness. As an exhilarating soundtrack builds up, Lou is practically giddy with excitement. The perfect frame of the perfect victim is now captured.