Could Communication Issues Signal Mental Health Disorders?

One exercise, for example, might involve reading a story where a young girl brings chocolates to an elderly woman who accepts them graciously but later discards them. After several months, the girl returns with another box, and participants are asked to consider the girl’s expectations and how she might react to different responses from the elderly woman. Such exercises can gradually help individuals identify areas where they struggle to interpret social situations and build strategies to manage these challenges. A recent meta-analysis on this approach in schizophrenia found that, after participating in these programs, people showed sustained improvement in symptoms, self-esteem, and daily functioning for up to a year.