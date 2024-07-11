International

Gaza’s Harrowing Death Toll, Collapse Of Infrastructure And Ceasefire Talks: Israel-Palestine War After 9 Months

The war on Gaza has now entered its ninth month, killing over 38,000 Palestinians and internally displacing close to 2 million people, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health

Getty Images
Palestinians investigate the heavily damaged Al-Awda school building following the Israeli attack in Abasan district of Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 10, 2024. Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

At least 29 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded after an Israeli strike hit tents outside a school in Abassan town, where displaced Palestinians were sheltering, near Khan Younis in southern Gaza early this week. This is the fourth Israeli attack on a school in Gaza in the last four days. 

The latest offensive comes on the heels of a new mass evacuation order given for parts of Khan Younis and Gaza City, forcing tens of thousands to flee. The war on Gaza has now entered its ninth month, killing over 38,000 Palestinians, and internally displacing close to 2 million people, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

Gaza death toll 

Despite the official figures given by Gaza’s health ministry, that pour in erratically due to the ongoing war, the death toll is expected to be far higher given the shortages of food, clean water, sanitation and shelter, a latest study by Lancet journal revealed. 

The study pointed out that the accumulative death toll could reach more than 1,86,000 people : this figure is higher than the official toll because the latter does not take into account thousands of dead buried under rubble and indirect deaths caused due to destruction of health facilities, food distribution systems and other public infrastructure. “In recent conflicts, such indirect deaths range from three to 15 times the number of direct deaths,” the study said.

Demolition and Humiliation; Toha’s house after bombardment - null
‘In Gaza, Death Is Safer Than Life’: Palestinian Poet Mosab Abu Toha Recalls His Struggle To Survive

BY Sharmita Kar

If the study’s estimate is to be considered, it would mean that almost eight per cent of Gaza’s pre-war population of 2.3 million, would be wiped out as a result of the war.

Is there any progress in ceasefire efforts?

Even as international mediators including the United States, Egypt and Qatar met with Israeli officials in Doha to decide on a ceasefire proposal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained that he will not sign any deal forcing Israel to stop its 'campaign' in Gaza without eliminating Hamas. 

Under the proposed deal, Hamas will release the elderly, sick and female hostages, Israel will withdraw from cities in Gaza, and release Palestinian detainees as part of an initial six-week truce phase.

The subsequent phases could see the release of the remaining male hostages, both civilians and soldiers, in return for additional Palestinian prisoners and detainees. Eventually, any remaining hostages would be returned, including bodies of dead captives, and a start could be made on the immensely expensive and complex task of reconstructing Gaza.

While the White House has termed this proposal as a breakthrough, the agreement is not final yet. Leaders of Israel, US, Egypt and Qatar will meet again in Doha this week to decide on the deal.

How much of Gaza’s infrastructure has borne the onslaught of the war?

According to a report by the World Bank in April 2024, 62 per cent of all homes in Gaza have been destroyed since October 2023, leaving more than a million people homeless. The estimated value of damage to housing units in Gaza is $13.3 billion. 

Moreover, the wounded have limited access to critical healthcare as 84 per cent of all health facilities have been damaged or destroyed, the report found. Basic necessities like clean water and sanitation have suffered damages, causing it to deliver less than five per cent of its previous output. 

Gaza War | - AP
How Long Will It Take To Rebuild Gaza's Destroyed Homes? Here Is What UN Report Says

BY Associated Press

All of Gaza’s 625,000 students have been pushed out of the education system, the report found. With closure of schools, UN experts have warned that women and girls face multifaceted risks, including increased gender-based violence. More than one million Palestinian children in Gaza, experts also say, are now in need of mental health and psychosocial support and will suffer the trauma of this war throughout their lives.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Serbia Vs Switzerland Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 14
  2. Champions Trophy 2025: 'India Won't Travel To Pakistan', BCCI Asks For Hybrid Mode - What Is It?
  3. Gibraltar Vs Sweden Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 13
  4. WCL 2024: India Lose To South Africa And Australia Clinch Big Win Over West Indies; Semifinalists Confirmed
  5. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Atkinson's Seven Wickets Gives Hosts The Edge At Lord's - In Pics
Football News
  1. Spain Vs England Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Final Live On TV And Online In India
  2. Copa America 2024: Canada Positive For Third-Place Finish As Alphonso Davies' X-Ray Results Negative
  3. USA Football Sacks Coach Gregg Berhalter After Copa America 2024 Collapse: Time For Jurgen Klopp?
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Final Live On TV And Online In India
  5. URU 0-1 COL, Copa America: 10-Men Colombia Beat Uruguay To Book Final Against Argentina - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Lorenzo Musetti Overcomes Taylor Fritz Challenge To Book Semis Berth - In Pics
  3. Musetti Vs Fritz, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Overcomes American To Set-Up Djokovic Date - Data Debrief
  4. Braunschweig ATP Challenger: Pedro Cachin Ousts Sumit Nagal in Germany
  5. Donna Vekic Vs Jasmine Paolini, SF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: SC To Hear Sisodia's Pleas Over Bail On July 15; Search Op On After Blast Across LoC
  2. Day In Pics: July 11, 2024
  3. What Mihir Drank With His 2 Friends Before Accident & Why Was He Served Alcohol | Details
  4. We The Power: People's Movements And The Fight Against Climate Change
  5. The Sea In Their Blood: How Climate Change Is Crippling Mumbai's Fishing Community
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  2. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
  3. 'Indian 2' Director S Shankar Promises THIS Surprise In The End Credits Of The Kamal Haasan Starrer
  4. 'Percy Jackson' Star Alexandra Daddario Confirms Her Pregnancy: My Child To Go To Pre-School With Margot Robbie's And Hailey Bieber's Kids
  5. Has Triptii Dimri Doubled Her Fees For 'Bad Newz' After 'Animal'? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
  2. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
  3. Krispy Kreme Celebrates 87th Birthday With Special Deal: 87 Cents For A Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts | Here's How You Can Get Yours
  4. NWS Issues Tornado Warnings Across Upstate New York As Hurricane Beryl Passes Through
  5. As India’s Mega Wedding Captivates The World, New Study Reveals Heavy Costs of American Weddings
World News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: SC To Hear Sisodia's Pleas Over Bail On July 15; Search Op On After Blast Across LoC
  2. Cooking Oil Transported In Unwashed Fuel Tankers? China Launches Inquiry
  3. Labour Realism: With Starmer's Landslide Win, Is All Good For Britain?
  4. ‘No Omelette For A Week’: Elon Musk Reacts To NYT Frontpage News On SpaceX Launch Destroying 9 Bird Nests
  5. Gaza’s Harrowing Death Toll, Collapse Of Infrastructure And Ceasefire Talks: Israel-Palestine War After 9 Months
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: England Beat Netherlands To Reach Euro Final; Copa Final To See Argentina Vs Colombia
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News LIVE: SC To Hear Sisodia's Pleas Over Bail On July 15; Search Op On After Blast Across LoC
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18