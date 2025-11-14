Women Voters Once Again Deliver for Nitish, Despite Last Minute Pitch By Rivals

Kishor often argued that women “on camera” were expressing fear of losing benefits if they didn’t vote for Nitish. But despite this relentless messaging, his show at the polls was dismal. Social scientist Ashwini Kumar, professor at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, says that the biggest mistake Kishor made was ignoring the political and demographic heft of women. “He had no coherent strategy for Bihar’s women voters. While his focus on palayan and rozgar did resonate, he spoke about “youth” as if it were a single, genderless category, overlooking the fact that half of that population is women. And in 2025, women are no longer invisible,” he says.