With The Slogan 'Our Land, Our Right,' CPI(M) Releases Manifesto For Kashmir

The manifesto demands the release of political detainees and an end to arrests in Jammu and Kashmir. It also calls for the revocation of the Public Safety Act and other stringent laws, insisting that the constitutional and legal status of Jammu and Kashmir must be restored. The party asserts that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have a right to their land and that non-residents and corporations from outside the region should not have land rights in Jammu and Kashmir.