With The Slogan 'Our Land, Our Right,' CPI(M) Releases Manifesto For Kashmir

CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami has unveiled his party’s manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the restoration of the region’s historical status with a focus on land rights. The manifesto calls for the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's legal and democratic position as it was before August 5, 2019, when the central government abrogated Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, which had granted special rights to the people of J&K.
The manifesto demands the release of political detainees and an end to arrests in Jammu and Kashmir. It also calls for the revocation of the Public Safety Act and other stringent laws, insisting that the constitutional and legal status of Jammu and Kashmir must be restored. The party asserts that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have a right to their land and that non-residents and corporations from outside the region should not have land rights in Jammu and Kashmir.
Additionally, the manifesto addresses press freedom, calling for the removal of all media restrictions. CPI(M) also urges the government to tackle unemployment, cease harassment of registered trade unions, and raise wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to Rs 600.
The manifesto criticizes the government's recent dismissal of numerous employees, arguing that they were not given an opportunity to present their cases. It also calls for a pension of Rs 6,000 for the disabled and an increase in education spending to 6 percent of GDP, while also urging fulfillment of vaccination needs across various departments.
The manifesto aligns with CPI(M)’s stance following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. In a statement titled “Fraud on Constitution, Kashmir Betrayed,” CPI(M) had condemned the Modi Government’s actions as a “lightning strike against the Constitution, democracy, federalism, and the principles of secularism.” It criticized the abrogation as not just a loss of special status but an attack on democracy itself, accusing the government of attempting to alter the demographic balance of the region through constituency delimitation and the removal of permanent resident status under Section 35A.
Tarigami, after releasing the manifesto, urged the public to exercise caution and wisdom in choosing their representatives given the extraordinary circumstances of the elections. Addressing a rally at Checkpora in Kulgam, he emphasized the importance of CPI(M)’s relationship with the public and the responsibility of the election process. “This election is not only a responsibility for the people of Jammu and Kashmir but also an opportunity to address critical issues,” he said.
“It is crucial to eliminate corruption, reduce electricity fees, tackle unemployment, and address rising prices that burden our citizens. The current situation has created fear and sadness among journalists, writers, activists, and those unjustly incarcerated,” Tarigami stated.
He added, “The widespread anxiety stems from a feeling of deprivation of promised rights. Fear is being instilled, and our fundamental rights are being eroded. This is why the upcoming assembly elections are being held under extraordinary circumstances. Our people must choose their representatives with great care and wisdom.”
Tarigami highlighted the suffering of people in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh due to employment issues, livelihood challenges, rising prices, and erosion of political and civil rights. “Everywhere you look, there is a lack of effective governance, leading to widespread discontent,” he said.
“The solution lies in the unity of secular parties. We must come together, narrow our differences, and confront the policies implemented since 2014 that have adversely affected the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he concluded.