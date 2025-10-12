These are the elements of the larger canvas to understand Tamil Nadu’s approach to both confront and contain the RSS and its inherent anti-minorities position. When scholars write about containing the RSS, it does not mean there are no Hindu supremacists in Tamil Nadu. Right from the late 19th century, a formidable Hindu right has been part of the anti-colonial movement in Tamil Nadu. Two important struggles—the 1923 Cheranmadevi Gurukulam Agitation and the 1924-25 Vaikom Satyagraha, where the struggle was not about temple entry, but freedom for people from the backward classes to walk through the streets adjoining the temple—make it clear that there were feudal and caste supremacists forces in Tamil Nadu and its adjoining areas, but Periyar gave the tools to fight against bigotry and discrimination. The issue we have to keep in mind is that unlike many other parts of India, Tamil Nadu’s orthodoxy did not have a separate lineage—RSS, Hindu Mahasabha, Jan Sangh and BJP—but was folded with the Congress. This, at some level, blurs the reading. The difference in character between Rahul Gandhi’s Congress and the Congress of Tamil is very significant and it needs a book to map the two trajectories of Congress in Tamil Nadu: orthodoxy/bigotry versus progressive/inclusiveness.