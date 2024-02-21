Tamil Nadu Unveils 10-Year Women's Welfare Policy: Focus On Empowerment And Equality

At the unveiling event, attended by Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and others, the government highlighted its commitment to eliminating gender discrimination and creating a secure environment for women. The policy, aligned with the Chief Minister's vision of social justice, equality, and women's empowerment, will be effective for ten years, with a provision for a review after five years.