Man Arrested for Hoax Bomb Threat at Nitin Gadkari’s Nagpur Residence

Police on Sunday arrested a man for making a hoax bomb threat targeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s residence in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
According to PTI, the city police control room received a call on emergency number 112 in the morning, warning of a bomb at the minister’s residence. The alert triggered an immediate response from law enforcement agencies.
During the investigation,as reported by the Hindu, the police traced the phone number used to make the threat. The number was registered to Umesh Vishnu Raut, a resident of Tulsi Bagh Road near Vima Dawakhana in the Sakkardara area of Nagpur.
“Based on the mobile location and with the help of swift technical assistance, police detained Raut from the premises of the Vima Dawakhana,” a police official said as cited in OTI. He was taken into custody for questioning and subsequently arrested by the Crime Branch.
Officials confirmed that Raut is employed at a country liquor shop. No explosives were found, and the threat was confirmed to be a hoax.
A case has been registered against Raut. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the false alarm and whether the accused has any prior history of similar offences.