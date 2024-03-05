Tamil Nadu: A Model For Balancing Growth And Welfare

As I have written elsewhere, Jeyaranjan’s writings flows from a belief in the inalienable power of evidence as the building block of both society and knowledge. The idea of post-facto analysis is central to his predictions. He has been spelling out how Tamil Nadu’s rural economy has become ‘post- agrarian’. It is pertinent here to recollect one of his striking observations which help us understand how Tamil Nadu transformed itself over the last seven to eight decades- he wrote “The term ‘post-agrarian’ reflects the general observations that the importance of agriculture in rural livelihoods has declined and that, as in Gangaikondan, far fewer village households than before can sensibly be described as those of ‘peasants’ (or as those of agricultural petty commodity producers). The diversification of employment, often involving extensive commuting from villages, and resort to migration, both circular and long-term, to towns and cities (as well, in some cases, as to other rural sites – such as in the case of the many people from villages around Villupuram who migrate for long periods for sugar-cane cutting) means, too, that the category of ‘rural’ or ‘agrarian labour’ now has little meaning.”