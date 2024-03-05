Tamil Nadu Tops In Gross Enrolment Ratio: Unpacking The Success Story

Years after the introduction of the Moovalur Ramamirutham Ammaiyar marriage assistance scheme in 1989, former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was discussing the possibility of expanding it further with his cabinet colleagues. The scheme, which initially provided financial assistance of Rs 5000 to women who had completed their 8th standard, was under review. While some cabinet colleagues suggested maintaining the existing eligibility criterion, Karunanidhi contemplated extending it to the tenth standard. His rationale was clear: “It will incentivize families to educate their girl children up to the tenth standard.”
Following its inception in 1989, the Moovalur Ramamirutham Ammaiyar marriage assistance scheme underwent a significant transformation. Originally offering financial aid of Rs 5000 to women who had completed the 8th standard, the scheme was later divided into two tiers. Women who completed the tenth standard became eligible for Rs 25,000 and four grams of gold, while those who completed graduation or its equivalent could receive Rs 50,000 and four grams of gold.
In 2022, the DMK government, led by M. K. Stalin, revamped the Pudhumai Penn Thittam scheme to provide monthly assistance of Rs 1000 to girls pursuing higher education after finishing their schooling in a government school.
Educationist Prince Gajendra Babu highlights the scheme’s impact on school admissions, stating, “There was a noticeable increase in admissions to 6th, 7th, and 8th standards in government schools after the Moovalur Ramamirutham Ammaiyar scheme was announced. Parents re-enrolled their daughters in school knowing they would receive financial assistance at the time of marriage. It’s worth noting that the scheme was initiated not by the School Education Department but by the Social Welfare Department.”
Prince Gajendra Babu attributes the success of such schemes, among others, to Tamil Nadu’s impressive Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER).
Tamil Nadu leads the nation in education, boasting the highest GER across all levels. According to the latest All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report, the state’s GER stands at a remarkable 51.3%, nearly double the national average of 26.3%.
The revision of the Moovalur Ramamirutham Ammaiyar scheme by the current DMK government aims to further enhance the GER of female students, which remains marginally lower.
“There are historical factors that have contributed to high GER of the State” says Prince Gajendra Babu. “The voice advocating for social justice and equality has played a significant role in achieving the high Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in Tamil Nadu, a legacy that spans about four hundred years. For nearly 2000 years, there was a prevailing belief that not everyone needed education. People were led to believe that acquiring skills relevant to jobs was sufficient. They were made to accept that they were not suitable for education. Figures like Vaikunda Swamigal and Ayothee Dasar Pandithar challenged these notions. Leaders like Periyar and Ambedkar built on their ideas of equality, with Periyar shaping them into the self-respect movement.” In 1922, the Justice Party introduced the noon meal scheme and expanded it in 1925.
Prince Gajendra Babu elaborates, “When Congress leader K. Kamaraj came to power, he took visionary steps that many other Congress leaders in different states did not consider. He initiated the establishment of a primary school every three kilometers, a middle school every five kilometers, and introduced uniforms and noon meal schemes. These initiatives were undertaken proactively, without any demands or protests, solely based on the needs of the people.”
After this, Gajendra Babu says both the DMK and the AIADMK governments continued to expand on these schemes. “In the realm of education, both parties chose not to abolish the schemes introduced by their opponents but instead, they built upon them.”
As a result, the efforts of successive governments have inspired ordinary people to aspire for more. “Ordinary individuals from villages began to aspire for engineering education, not merely for the prospect of attending campus interviews and seeking opportunities abroad. They witnessed how engineers are called upon to address even the smallest issues in their villages. They aspire to become doctors because they witness the impact of snake bites, infant mortality rates, and maternal mortality rates. The proactive efforts of the governments have empowered people to dream, and more significantly, to realize their dreams.”
The high GER reflects not just statistics but also the aspirations and achievements of countless individuals and communities in Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu, Prince Gajendra Babu says, education is synonymous with human rights, with social justice and with women’s rights. “People saw education as an arrangement that gave them dignity, that bestowed them with social status.”
Tamil Nadu’s educational journey stands as a beacon of inspiration for other states, highlighting the transformative power of commitment, strategic planning, and community collaboration in achieving educational excellence. As Tamil Nadu continues to build upon its strengths and tackle emerging challenges, it can ensure that its success story serves as a lasting inspiration for future generations.