Free Breakfast And A Healthy Society

Gopinath, the headmaster of a Panchayat Union Middle School (PUMS) in Vasanthanadai, a small village in the Anaicut block of Vellore district, is brimming with excitement. He can’t contain his enthusiasm as he talks about the remarkable success of the breakfast scheme. Around 25 Narikuravar students, who usually skip breakfast, are benefiting from the scheme. Previously, they would hastily grab a meal at a nearby eatery, but were still left feeling hungry. Additionally, there are about 40 to 45 students whose parents work as construction workers and leave early, relying on the mid-day meal as their first substantial meal. With the introduction of the breakfast scheme, these students now arrive early, displaying improved energy levels and enthusiasm for learning. Gopinath believes the scheme is transformative for them. “The fact that the plates and tumblers are provided for each child, and they don’t have to carry it from home might seem small but it is a significant aspect of this scheme. In Anaicut block, there are several villages on the hillside, and students have to walk a distance before reaching school. Besides giving them food, the government has made sure that they don’t have to carry the vessels. This has really had an impact in terms of attendance and their own interest in continuing the education.”