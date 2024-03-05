The Dravidian Transformative Journey

The first step was to ensure land ownership for tillers. The Land Ceiling Act was instrumental in acquiring excess land from large landowners and redistributing it to those without land, thereby reducing feudal power in rural areas. Before and after independence, Congress members were the major landowners, and anticipating the Land Ceiling Act, they transferred their lands to trusts, which were exempt from the Act. When M. Karunanidhi came to power, he sought to invalidate trusts registered prior to the enactment of the land ceiling Law passed by the state government and sent it to the President for assent, it was never approved. Consequently, Karunanidhi focused on enhancing legal protection for farmers. At that time, tenants found it challenging to prove land possession without written documents. The government then began to accept oral proof, including neighbours’ statements, as sufficient evidence, shifting the burden of proof to landlords. This made it significantly harder for landlords to evict tenants. The public distribution system was also crucial in breaking the hold of landowners over food grain supply to workers, as fair price shops ensured equitable distribution. Additionally, the hereditary karnam maniyam system in village administration was abolished, and the post of village administrative officer was created, filled through competitive exams, and made transferable like other government posts. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme further reduced dependence on landlords for work. Improved road infrastructure in the state also played a crucial role in liberating rural masses, allowing them to pursue education, work, or other opportunities, thereby undermining the power of a few in rural areas.