A Trillion Dollar Dream

With numerous achievements under its belt, some are still skeptical about Tamil Nadu’s ability to achieve its $1 trillion economy goal. However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Economic Advisory Council member and former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan believes that the goal, while ambitious, is attainable, especially given the current circumstances. He expressed this sentiment at the recent Global Investors Meet in Chennai. “Tamil Nadu’s $1 trillion goal is ambitious. But if there is a good time to reach that goal it is now,” Rajan said. At the same Global Investors Meet, Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor of India pointed out the steep growth the state has to take to realise this dream. “Tamil Nadu has to grow at the rate of 18 percent, which is higher than that of the China’s growth rate of 10 to 12 percent. But if any State can achieve this target, it is Tamil Nadu” he said.