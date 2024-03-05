Gender Justice Defines Affirmative Actions

Though the government has implemented various such schemes for the social welfare of women, the Hindu Succession Amendment Act (1989) passed under the DMK government is arguably one of the most impactful moves by the TN government. The 1956 Hindu Succession Act initially omitted daughters from inheriting joint family property. The amendment declared that daughters are coparceners in joint family property. It also ensured that widows have the same inheritance rights after remarriage as they would have had if their marriage had been their first. Studies have shown that, following the amendment, the number of transfers to women has increased. And the likelihood of female inheritance has increased by 14.5%. The reform has also helped increase the average years of schooling and marriage age. The right to inheritance provides women with economic power, allowing them and their future generations to pursue education and achieve personal goals. Such schemes that address the social needs of women help strengthen the social standing of women, thus playing a crucial role in breaking the cycle of disadvantage and contributing to a fairer society for all.