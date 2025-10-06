Congress Says Rahul Gandhi Condemns Dalit Youth lynching In Raebareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to the father and brother of the Dalit youth who was lynched in Raibareili.
In the post, Khera said that Rahul Gandhi has also expressed his profound concern over the dangerous normalisation of lynching in India, vowing that such violent elements must face their legal end.
Police in Raebareli arrested five men on Saturday for allegedly lynching Hariom after mistaking him for a drone thief.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to the father and brother of the Dalit youth who was lynched in Raibareili, AICC media and publicity department head Pawan Khera has said. In a post on X on Sunday, Khera said the horrific lynching is both heartbreaking and enraging.
"In his final moments, as he was being mercilessly beaten with sticks and belts, the deceased young man remembered his last hope - Shri Rahul Gandhi," he said.
"For Rahul ji, who represents Raebareli in Parliament and considers its people his family, this tragedy is deeply wounding. He has personally spoken to the father and brother of the deceased and stands in complete solidarity with them in this hour of unbearable grief," Khera said.
In the post, Khera said that Rahul Gandhi has also expressed his profound concern over the dangerous normalisation of lynching in India, vowing that such violent elements must face their legal end. “Justice must be served," the Congress leader said.
Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed stated that she saw the video and "When he (Dalit youth) repeatedly said 'Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi', those criminals claimed they were supporters of Yogi. This is what the double engine of Yogi and Modi has done in Uttar Pradesh. Their politics of hate is taking the lives of Dalits and the marginalised.”
"Muslims are under attack, women are unsafe, and Dalits and OBCs are being targeted -- no one is safe under the BJP government anywhere," she added.
Police in Raebareli arrested five men on Saturday for allegedly lynching Hariom after mistaking him for a drone thief.
Police have said that Hariom was reportedly mentally unstable. He was walking to his in-laws' house in Dandepur Jamunapur when a mob surrounded him and accused him of being a member of a gang marking houses with drones for theft. He was beaten with belts and sticks and died soon after.
With PTI inputs