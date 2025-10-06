Congress Says Rahul Gandhi Condemns Dalit Youth lynching In Raebareli

In the post, Khera said that Rahul Gandhi has also expressed his profound concern over the dangerous normalisation of lynching in India, vowing that such violent elements must face their legal end.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress Says Rahul Gandhi Condemns Dalit Youth lynching In Raebareli
Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to the father and brother of the Dalit youth who was lynched in Raibareili.

  • In the post, Khera said that Rahul Gandhi has also expressed his profound concern over the dangerous normalisation of lynching in India, vowing that such violent elements must face their legal end.

  • Police in Raebareli arrested five men on Saturday for allegedly lynching Hariom after mistaking him for a drone thief. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to the father and brother of the Dalit youth who was lynched in Raibareili, AICC media and publicity department head Pawan Khera has said. In a post on X on Sunday, Khera said the horrific lynching is both heartbreaking and enraging.

"In his final moments, as he was being mercilessly beaten with sticks and belts, the deceased young man remembered his last hope - Shri Rahul Gandhi," he said.

"For Rahul ji, who represents Raebareli in Parliament and considers its people his family, this tragedy is deeply wounding. He has personally spoken to the father and brother of the deceased and stands in complete solidarity with them in this hour of unbearable grief," Khera said.

In the post, Khera said that Rahul Gandhi has also expressed his profound concern over the dangerous normalisation of lynching in India, vowing that such violent elements must face their legal end. “Justice must be served," the Congress leader said.

Related Content
Related Content
'Punekar Fundamental Rights Action Committee' protests at Pune District Collectorate demanding FIR against Kothrud Police. - Nikhil Ghodpade
Pune Police Decline FIR In Atrocity Allegation: How Three Dalit Women Struggle For Justice

BY Outlook News Desk

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed stated that she saw the video and "When he (Dalit youth) repeatedly said 'Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi', those criminals claimed they were supporters of Yogi. This is what the double engine of Yogi and Modi has done in Uttar Pradesh. Their politics of hate is taking the lives of Dalits and the marginalised.”

"Muslims are under attack, women are unsafe, and Dalits and OBCs are being targeted -- no one is safe under the BJP government anywhere," she added.

Police in Raebareli arrested five men on Saturday for allegedly lynching Hariom after mistaking him for a drone thief. 

Police have said that Hariom was reportedly mentally unstable. He was walking to his in-laws' house in Dandepur Jamunapur when a mob surrounded him and accused him of being a member of a gang marking houses with drones for theft. He was beaten with belts and sticks and died soon after. 

With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Diana Baig Confirms Muneeba Ali’s Unusual Run-Out 'Settled'

  2. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast And Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

  3. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s ODI World Cup: India Continue Dominance Over Pakistan, Crush Them By 88 Runs

  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: BAN Crush AFG By 6 Wickets To Complete 3-0 Series Sweep

  5. Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India: Reigning Ranji Champions Lift Irani Trophy

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  4. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Pune Residents And Organisations Rally For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Demand Sustainable Development For Ladakh

  3. Day In Pics: October 05, 2025

  4. Talks Of Secular Front In Jammu And Kashmir To Take On BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

  5. Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Hospitalised In Srinagar

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Israel Accused Of Detaining Greta Thunberg In Infested Cell And Forcing Her To Hold Flags

  2. Russian Strikes Kill Five In Ukraine, Trigger Widespread Power Outages

  3. Gunmen Kill Two, Injure 12 In Violent Montgomery Nightlife Shootout

  4. Pakistan To Honour Mohsin Naqvi With Gold Medal For Asia Cup Stance

  5. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

Latest Stories

  1. Consider Yourself 'Police Without Uniform': Himachal Pradesh Police Engages Youth In Fight Against Drugs

  2. Horoscope Today, October 6, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. The District Mental Health Programme: The Story So Far

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Sevilla 4-1 Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Sanchez Stars, Lewandowski Flops As Dreadful Barca Suffer Away Defeat

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 4: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 220 Crore Mark In Opening Weekend

  7. Delhi NCR Weather: Yellow Alert Active as Western Disturbance Brings Relief

  8. Madhya Pradesh Forms SIT To Investigate Deaths Of 14 Children Linked to Contaminated Cough Syrup