Nagrik Devo Bhava: PM Modi Narendra Modi Addresses The Nation On GST 2.0

The timing of the address, a day before the GST rate cuts and the start of Navratri, led to widespread speculation about its content. While the GST reforms were the focal point, some anticipated discussions on international issues, such as the recent US tariff impositions and the steep hike in H-1B visa fees to $100,000, which has raised concerns among Indian IT professionals. The Congress party, in a statement earlier that day, questioned whether PM Modi would address these issues or focus solely on the GST reforms. However, the Prime Minister’s speech remained centered on domestic economic policies. He explained how GST had replaced a complex web of central and state taxes—such as Value Added Tax (VAT), excise duty, and service tax—with a single, nationwide tax framework. “In 2017, GST laid the foundation for a stronger, more integrated economy. Today, GST 2.0 builds on that legacy to deliver even greater benefits to our citizens,” PM Modi stated.