Elections

BJP 3rd Candidates List: K Annamalai, T Soundarajan, L Murugan To Contest From LS Seats In TN | Full List

The list includes nine names for seats including Coimbatore, Chennai South and Central, Vellore, Nilgiris and others.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released the names of their candidates including Tamil Nadu state unit chief K Annamalai, former governor T Soundarajan and L Murugan who will contest from the Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.

The list includes nine names for seats including Coimbatore, Chennai South and Central, Vellore, Nilgiris and others.

BJP 3rd Candidates List

1. Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan - Chennai South

2. Vinoj P. Selvam - Chennai Central

3. A. C. Shanmugam - Vellore

4. C. Narasimhan - Krishnagiri

5. L. Murugan - Nilgiris(SC)

6. K. Annamalai - Coimbatore

7. T. R. Paarivendhar - Perambalur

8. Nainar Nagendran - Thoothukkudi

Advertisement

9. Pon. Radhakrishnan - Kanniyakumari

Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | - PTI
Elections 2024: BJP Releases Second List For LS Polls; Reports Say Rift In K'taka BJP Unit Over Candidates

BY Outlook Web Desk

BJP plans to contest 20 of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads