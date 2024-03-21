BJP 3rd Candidates List: K Annamalai, T Soundarajan, L Murugan To Contest From LS Seats In TN | Full List

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released the names of their candidates including Tamil Nadu state unit chief K Annamalai, former governor T Soundarajan and L Murugan who will contest from the Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.
The list includes nine names for seats including Coimbatore, Chennai South and Central, Vellore, Nilgiris and others.
BJP 3rd Candidates List
1. Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan - Chennai South
2. Vinoj P. Selvam - Chennai Central
3. A. C. Shanmugam - Vellore
4. C. Narasimhan - Krishnagiri
5. L. Murugan - Nilgiris(SC)
6. K. Annamalai - Coimbatore
7. T. R. Paarivendhar - Perambalur
8. Nainar Nagendran - Thoothukkudi
9. Pon. Radhakrishnan - Kanniyakumari
BJP plans to contest 20 of the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu.