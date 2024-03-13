Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Scripting History, Says PM At Launch Of Key Semiconductor Projects

On implementation Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said: "The fact is that it took four years and three months to promulgate these rules. The law was passed in December 2019, it was a controversial law because citizenship is never based on religion, it goes against the Constitution. Citizenship based on religion is not part of our constitutional principles or constitutional values. Anyway they had the brute majority and they bulldozed the law through Parliament, but why did it take four years and three months to come our with the rules?"