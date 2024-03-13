Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Scripting History, Says PM At Launch Of Key Semiconductor Projects

'Scripting History': PM Modi At Launch Of Semiconductor Projects
Launching three semiconductor projects on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "today is going to be a historic day."
"We are not only scripting history today but also taking a step forward towards a bright future. The foundation stone was laid for three semiconductor projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore today in Gujarat's Dholera and Sarang, and Assam's Morigaon. This will help in making India a global hub for semiconductor facility," said PM Modi.
"...Today's event is an event of the dreams of the youth...The real stakeholders of the future of India are the youth...Today the youth are seeing how India is working all-round for progress, for self-reliance and for its presence in the global supply chain," PM Modi said.
