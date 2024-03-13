'Join Us If Being Insulted': Uddhav Thackeray's Offer To Nitin Gadkari Ahead Of LS Polls

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray told Union minister Nitin Gadkari to leave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if he is being "insulted", adding that the opposition in Maharashtra would ensure his victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Union Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, is a prominent leader of the BJP, but party's first list did not have names from Maharashtra as seat-sharing discussions between the BJP and its allies were not complete, according to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Advertisement
Speaking at a rally at Pusad in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray said people like [former Congress leader] Kripashankar Singh, whom the BJP once targeted [over alleged corruption], figured in the saffron party's first list of candidates along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but Nitin Gadkari's name was missing.
"I had told Gadkari this two days ago, and I am repeating it again. If you are being insulted, leave the BJP and join the Maha Vikas Aghadi [MVA]. We will ensure your victory. We will make you a minister when our government comes to power, and it will be a post with powers," news agency PTI quoted Uddhav Thackeray as saying.
Advertisement
The opposition MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Congress.
Thackeray's Offer To Gadkari
Last week, responding to Thackeray's offer to Gadkari to contest as a candidate of the opposition, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mocked the Sena (UBT) chief, saying it was like a man in the street offering someone to make US president.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday described the invitation of Uddhav Thackeray to contest Lok Sabha elections as Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate as "immature and ridiculous", saying the BJP has a system of selecting candidates for the elections.
Gadkari dismissed the suggestion, asserting that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader need not worry about BJP leaders.
When Gadkari Said Those Who Do Good Work Aren't Respected
Last month, without dropping names, Nitin Gadkari had said that those who do good work are never respected and those who do bad work are never punished.
Speaking at an event organised by Lokmat media group in Delhi in February, Nitin Gadkari the number of leaders who stand firm in their ideology is gradually declining, adding that deterioration in ideology" was not good for democracy.
Advertisement
"I always say this jokingly that no matter which party's government it is, one thing is sure that the one who does good work never gets respect and those who do bad work are never punished," Gadkari said, without taking names.