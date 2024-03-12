Congress Announces Second List Of 43 Candidates For LS Polls; Sons Of Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot Find Mention

The sons of Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot feature in the second list of the Congress party’s list of candidates for the upcoming g Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.
Congress announced a list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has decided to filed Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat, Nakul Nath from Chhindwara, and Vaibhav Gehlot from Jalore.
Nakul Nath, who is the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, has been fielded from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. He is a sitting MP from the seat.
Gaurav Gogoi, son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, has been fielded from Jorhat. Gogoi is also a sitting MP from the Kaliabor constituency.
Congress has also announced Vaibhav Gehlot will contest from Jalore. He had lost the election from Jodhput to Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in 2019.
Besides, Rajasthan's former police chief Harish Meena, will contest from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur on Congress ticket.
The party has also fieled Rahul Kaswa from Churu and Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu.