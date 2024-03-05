The Dravidian Model Government Has Significantly Transformed Tamil Nadu

The DMK has made it repeatedly clear that the appointed Governor does not have the power to override the elected government. From the days of Perarignar Anna and Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar, we have been insisting that the post of Governor should be abolished and if the post of Governor is necessary, it should be made through the selection process with the participation of the State Government. In recent years, we have seen Governors behaving like politicians not only in Tamil Nadu but also in states like Kerala, Telangana, West Bengal, and Punjab. We faced and defeated the excesses of the Governor’s powers in the Assembly. We are also fighting the legal battle in court. We will defeat the conspiracy of the Union government to run a parallel government with governors, without any respect for the Constitution and to undermine the values of the democracy.