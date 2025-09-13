Asia Cup 2025: Ryan Ten Doeschate Says India Unlikely To Make Changes Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash

Asia Cup 2025: India face Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai. Fielding coach Ryan Ten Doeschate says no major changes expected. Check India’s probable XI, updates, and match details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025: Ryan Ten Doeschate Says India Unlikely To Make Changes Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash
Asia Cup 2025: Ryan Ten Doeschate Says India Unlikely To Make Changes Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 on Sept 14 at Dubai International Stadium

  • Ryan Ten Doeschate: “We are unlikely to make changes”

  • Both teams have won their first match of Asia Cup 2025

India are set for a blockbuster clash against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025, Group A, on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST. India enter the game after a dominant win over UAE, chasing them down with nine wickets in hand, while Pakistan thumped Oman by 93 runs in their opener.

Amid all the hype and public emotion around the fixture, India’s fielding coach Ryan Ten Doeschate has offered clarity: the team management is unlikely to tinker much with their playing XI.

Asia Cup 2025: Ryan Ten Doeschate On India's Playing XI

Ryan Ten Doeschate recently interacted with media and said that the team management is unlikely to make any changes in the playing XI. "We are unlikely to make any changes," said Doeschate to PTI.

It's interesting to see the team making no changes in the playing XI. They played with three spinners against UAE with Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya being the frontline pacers. All-rounder Shivam Dube also showed his bowling skills and even picked up even three wickets as well.

India’s Probable XI For IND vs PAK

Given Doeschate’s remarks, here’s how India's XI is likely to line up against Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Probable XI For IND vs PAK

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

