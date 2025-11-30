FIH Junior World Cup: Ruthless India Hammer Oman 17-0 In One-Sided Contest

Manmeet scored his second goal of the day in the 26th minute. He was fed by Ingalemba who received a perfect aerial ball from Adrohit Ekka. Anmol Ekka finally converted India's 10th penalty corner with a perfect execution in the 29th minute. Seconds later, Dilraj made the scoreline 5-0 by guiding the ball into the net from close range after receiving a pass from Sunil Bennur.