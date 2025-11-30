FIH Junior World Cup: Ruthless India Hammer Oman 17-0 In One-Sided Contest

India dominated the FIH Men's Junior World Cup as Arshdeep, Manmeet and Dilraj scored hat-tricks in a commanding 17-0 win over Oman, securing their second consecutive victory in Chennai

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIH Junior World Cup: Ruthless India Hammer Oman 17-0 In One-Sided Contest
FIH Junior World Cup: Ruthless India Hammer Oman 17-0 In One-Sided Contest Photo: Hockey India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India smashed Oman 17–0 for their second straight FIH Junior World Cup win

  • Arshdeep, Manmeet and Dilraj each scored brilliant hat-tricks

  • India top their group with a massive goal difference

Arshdeep Singh, Manmeet Singh and Dilraj Singh struck a hat-trick each as India mauled Oman 17-0 to register their second consecutive win in the FIH Men's Junior World Cup in Chennai on November 29, Saturday.

Arshdeep (4th, 33rd, 40th minutes), Manmeet (17th, 26th, 36th) and Dilraj (29th, 32nd, 58th) found the net thrice each, while Ajeet Yadav (34th, 47th) and Ingalemba Luwan Thouraojam (43rd, 50th) scored a brace each. Anmol Ekka (29th), Gurjot Singh (39th) and Sharda Nand Tiwari (55th) were the other goal-getters for India.

India had earlier defeated Chile 7-0 in their tournament opener on Friday and will take on unbeaten Switzerland in their final Pool B match in Madurai on December 2.

It took just four minutes for India to take the lead through a fine field goal by Arshdeep.

Arshdeep received the ball just outside the circle on the left flank and then dribbled past a few defenders before slotting the ball home past the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

India continued to press and secured their first penalty corner in the sixth minute but skipper Rohit's flick was saved by Oman goalkeeper Ahmed Al Naabi.

Related Content
Related Content

The match was played under continuous downpour and strong winds, the after-effect of Cyclone Ditwah which hit Sri Lanka. India earned back-to-back penalty corners in the 10th minute but Anmol Ekka's effort was saved by the Oman custodian.

India secured another penalty corner in the 14th minute but Priyobarta Talem's flick went wide. Seconds from the first quarter, another short corner came India's way but skipper Rohit failed to capitalise on the chance.

It was raining penalty corners for India as they secured thee quick short corners minutes into the second quarter but Sharda Nand Tiwari and Anmol Ekka were denied by the Oman goalkeeper.

Manmeet Singh doubled India's lead in the 17th minute with a fierce strike from a tight angle. India secured their eighth short corner in the 22nd minute but wasted the chance again. Oman goalkeeper Ahmed was brilliant under the post as he made another fantastic save to deny Tiwari from another penalty corner a minute later.

Manmeet scored his second goal of the day in the 26th minute. He was fed by Ingalemba who received a perfect aerial ball from Adrohit Ekka. Anmol Ekka finally converted India's 10th penalty corner with a perfect execution in the 29th minute. Seconds later, Dilraj made the scoreline 5-0 by guiding the ball into the net from close range after receiving a pass from Sunil Bennur.

India earned another penalty corner soon but it went waste. India continued in the same vein after the change of ends and secured back-to-back penalty corners two minutes into the third quarter with Dilraj scoring from a rebound after Anmol Ekka's flick was saved by Oman's custodian.

A minute later Manmeet passed the ball to Arshdeep who stopped the ball, turned and slotted it home. The soggy turf hardly troubled India as they pumped in another field goal a minute later through Ajeet. Manmeet scored his third goal two minutes later after a fine one-two with Gurjot Singh.

As expected, it was a one-sided affair as play was mostly confined to Oman's half with India securing their 13th short corner in the 39th minute and Gurjot scoring from a variation.

Thereafter, Arshdeep, Ingalemba, Gurjot, Ajeet and Tiwari, who scored from a penalty stroke, fashioned India's thumping win. Meanwhile, in the first match of the day here, France spanked Korea 11-1 in their opening Pool F tie.

Arthur Plauche (23rd, 26th and 42nd) slammed a hat-trick, while Gabin Lorrazuri (2nd, 49th) and Victor Saint-Martin (45th, 55th) scored a brace each for France. Hugo Dolou (8th), Achille Lousiff (37th), Tassilo Sura (43rd) and Arthur Morcrette (59th) were the other goal-getters for the winners.

Korea's lone goal came from the sticks of Gyeonghu Lee (40th).

Hockey powerhouse and recent Sultan of Johor Cup champions Australia had to dig deep to prevail against Bangladesh 5-3 in another Pool match.

Will Oliver (1st minute), Ian Grobbelaar (18th), Dylan Brick (22nd), Duncan Jackson (24th) and Daykin Satnger (48th) were the goal-getters for Australia.

Amirul Islam (14th, 42nd, 59th) scored a hat-trick, converting three perfectly-executed penalty corners for Bangladesh. Switzerland continued their unbeaten run, beating Chile 3-2 in their second Pool B match. Switzerland had earlier defeated Oman 4-0 in their tournament opener on Friday.

Switzerland scored all their goals through penalty corner conversions with Jonathan Baumbach (7th), Jens Fluck (18th) and Mattia Ribaudo (45th) on target, while Chile's goals were scored by Tomas Hasson (37th) and Felipe Duisberg (57th).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Final Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: PAK Thump SL By 6 Wickets To Clinch Trophy

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Litton Das' Stylish 57 Steers BAN To 4-Wicket Over IRE

  3. Faf Du Plessis Withdraws From IPL 2026 Auction, Chooses PSL Challenge - Read Statement

  4. India Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Probable Playing XIs And Match Prediction

  5. Harbhajan Singh Slams India’s Test Strategy, Says Team Lacks A Specialist Off-Spinner

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  2. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

  3. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

  4. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Update: City Braces for Heavy Rain as Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast

  2. Supreme Court Seeks Centre’s Reply On Plea To Ban Female Genital Mutilation

  3. Cyclone Ditwah: Path, Rainfall Forecast, Wind Speeds, and Safety Advisory

  4. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

  5. Rajasthan Weather Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Dense Fog and Light Rain; Severe Cold Expected in December

Entertainment News

  1. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  2. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  3. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  4. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  5. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  2. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution

  3. 'Every Bullet That Kills My People Is American': Says Palestinian Journalist On Solidarity Day

  4. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  5. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution