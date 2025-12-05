India Vs Belgium Preview, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup Quarter-Final: Live Streaming, Squad - All You Need To Know

Unbeaten India scored 29 goals and conceded none in pool stage
Their opponents Belgium finished second in pool D, behind Spain
Head coach PR Sreejesh says the real test begins with quarter-finals
Having ticked all boxes so far in a somewhat easy pool campaign, the real test for the India Colts begins against Belgium in the quarter-finals of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup in Chennai on Friday (December 5, 2025). Watch the hockey match live on TV and online.
Slotted in Pool B, India breezed into the knockout round, scoring 29 goals and conceding none, the highest by any of the 24 teams in the tournament so far. The PR Sreejesh-coached side beat Chile 7-0, Oman 17-0 and Switzerland 5-0 to waltz into the next round.
But the team knows well that those results will hardly have any significance as tougher opponents await it in the business end of the World Cup. As for Belgium, they come into the quarter-finals after finishing second in pool D, behind Spain. They beat Namibia 12-1 in their first match, lost to Spain 0-2 and beat Egypt 10-0.
Any slip-up from here would crush India's dream of reclaiming the crown at home after nine years. India last won the title in Lucknow in 2016.
Penalty corner conversions, which still remain a concern, made some inroads with Shila Nand Lakra finding the net twice in India's last match. But India would want captain Rohit and Anmol Ekka to pull up their socks.
The Indian strikers made merry in the pool stages with Dilraj Singh (6 goals), Manmeet (5), Arshdeep Singh (4), Ajeet Yadav and Gurjot Singh (2) all shining bright. Rosan Kujur, Adroi Ekka, Ankit Pal and Ingalemba Luwang Thounaojam have held the midfield superbly but it remains to be seen how they fare against quality opponents.
Sreejesh, however, is not reading much into the performances of the pool stages. "Definitely, there are areas to improve. From the next match onwards the real tournament is starting and it is really important for us to focus on those areas," he said.
"The amount of times we are entering the circle, we need to convert them into PCs or goals or shots. And we need to tighten our defence too, we are conceding some unwanted PCs. It is really important for us to focus on the defensive structure more and allow the forwards to go up and attack," the former India goalkeeper added.
Meanwhile, skipper Rohit emphasized on the team being upbeat. "For some of us, this is the second Junior World Cup, but for many in the team, they are playing this prestigious tournament for the first time and naturally there would be some nerves. But I think the way we have played the first three matches, has given us confidence and we know our potential. We will give it our all, against Belgium," he said.
In the other quarter-finals, Spain will take on New Zealand, France will play Germany in a repeat of last edition's final and Netherlands will be up against Argentina.
India Vs Belgium, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup Quarter-Final: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the India vs Belgium, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup quarter-final be played?
The India vs Belgium, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup quarter-final will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore, Chennai on Friday, December 5, 2025 at 8pm IST.
Where will the India vs Belgium, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup quarter-final be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs Belgium, FIH Junior Hockey World Cup quarter-final will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.
FIH Junior Hockey World Cup Quarter-Final: India Squad
Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Princedeep Singh
Defenders: Rohit (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil Palakshappa Bennur, Shardanand Tiwari
Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Rosan Kujur, Manmeet Singh, Gurjot Singh
Forwards: Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, Dilraj Singh
Standbys: Ravneet Singh, Rohit Kullu
(With PTI inputs)