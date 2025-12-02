India Vs Switzerland Live Score, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025: Hosts Eye Clean Sweep In Pool B Photo: PTI
India head into their FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025 clash against Switzerland looking unstoppable after two dominant wins, smashing Chile 7–0 and then dismantling Oman 17–0 to top Pool B with authority. Their attack has been relentless and their defense yet to be breached, showcasing a balance few teams in the tournament can match. Switzerland, also unbeaten, have shown promise but haven’t faced a side with India’s pace, depth, and control. With the knockouts approaching, this match offers India a chance to fine-tune their penalty-corner conversions and tighten any loose ends. Playing at the new Madurai International Hockey Stadium, the hosts will hope home support fuels another convincing performance as they aim to stay unbeaten.
