India Vs Switzerland Live Score, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025: Hosts Eye Clean Sweep In Pool B

India Vs Switzerland Live Score, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025: Unbeatable India look to extend their dominant run in the tournament as they face Switzerland in a key clash in Madurai

India Vs Switzerland Live Score, FIH Junior Mens Hockey World Cup 2025
India Vs Switzerland Live Score, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup 2025: Hosts Eye Clean Sweep In Pool B Photo: PTI
India head into their FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025 clash against Switzerland looking unstoppable after two dominant wins, smashing Chile 7–0 and then dismantling Oman 17–0 to top Pool B with authority. Their attack has been relentless and their defense yet to be breached, showcasing a balance few teams in the tournament can match. Switzerland, also unbeaten, have shown promise but haven’t faced a side with India’s pace, depth, and control. With the knockouts approaching, this match offers India a chance to fine-tune their penalty-corner conversions and tighten any loose ends. Playing at the new Madurai International Hockey Stadium, the hosts will hope home support fuels another convincing performance as they aim to stay unbeaten.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Switzerland Live Score, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup: India Playing XI

India Vs Switzerland Live Score, FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup: Hey There!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us this Tuesday for some more hockey action. The FIH Junior Men's World Cup is underway and India face Switzerland today in their third Pool B match. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

Published At:
