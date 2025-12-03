India Vs Germany Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: GER Strike Early Against IND

India Vs Germany Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: India, who started their captain with a whopping 13-0 victory against Namibia are set to face Germany in their 2nd fixture of the World Cup at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Cesped, Estadio Nacional, Chile

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Germany Live Score, FIH Junior Womens Hockey World Cup
India set to face Germany in the much-anticipated Group C clash against Germany at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Cesped, Estadio Nacional, Chile. Photo: Hockey India
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India's 2nd fixture of the Group C against the strong Germany. India got off to a dream start to the World Cup as they defeated Namibia with a historic margin of 13-0 in their opening fixture. On the Germany also started their campaign with a bang and routed Ireland by 7-1 in their opener. Both the teams will face off in the much anticipated fixture of Group C at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Cesped, Estadio Nacional, Chile. Whichever team wins this match is most likely to finish at the top in the Group. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Germany Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: Goal! IND 0-1 GER

That's a foul by India inside the danger area and penalty awarded to Germany and make full use of it and strike an early goal. Germany lead 1-0 against India

India Vs Germany Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: Push Back! IND 0-0 GER

The players are on the field for the national anthems as the match is about to begin. The Indian team are in the blue jersey while the Germans girls are in pink.

India Vs Germany Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: India Starting XI

India Vs Germany Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: Start Time And Streaming Details

The Group C clash between India and Germany will start from 7:45 IST. In India, it will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network TV channels while for live streaming you can watch it on Jio Hotstar.

India Vs Germany Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: Welcome!

Hey there hockey fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the enthralling Group C clash of the FIH Junior Women's World Cup clash between India and Germany. Stay tuned to get the live score and real-time updates of the clash.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Harshit Rana Gets Breakthrough Wicket Of Markram|SA 197/3 (30)

  2. India T20I Squad For South Africa Series Announced: Hardik Back; Gill's Involvement Subject To Fitness Clearance

  3. Virat Kohli To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy For Delhi: DDCA President Rohan Jaitley

  4. IND Vs SA 1st ODI: Harshit Rana Reprimanded By ICC For Code Of Conduct Breach During Ranchi Match

  5. IND Vs SA: Ruturaj Gaikwad Registers Maiden ODI Hundred In Raipur

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In The 'New India' No One Lynched Mohammad Akhlaq

  2. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  3. Red Alert in Chennai: Cyclone Ditwah Brings Extremely Heavy Rainfall and Floods

  4. Delhi HC Allows Dr Reddy’s To Export Semaglutide But Blocks India Sales Until March 2026

  5. Breaking Caste Hierarchies: Periyar’s Continued Relevance In Gen Z Lives

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Peskov Calls For India–Russia Trade Free From Third-Party Pressure

  2. At Least 334 People Dead: Cyclone Ditwah Devastates Sri Lanka

  3. Imran Khan’s Sister Allowed Jail Visit Amid Rising Concerns Over His Health

  4. Pakistan Again Claims It Shot Down Multiple Indian Jets During May Conflict

  5. Security Tightened As Chinese Medical Experts Join Treatment Of Critically Ill Khaleda Zia

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution