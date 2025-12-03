India Vs Germany Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: GER Strike Early Against IND

India set to face Germany in the much-anticipated Group C clash against Germany at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Cesped, Estadio Nacional, Chile. Photo: Hockey India

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India's 2nd fixture of the Group C against the strong Germany. India got off to a dream start to the World Cup as they defeated Namibia with a historic margin of 13-0 in their opening fixture. On the Germany also started their campaign with a bang and routed Ireland by 7-1 in their opener. Both the teams will face off in the much anticipated fixture of Group C at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Cesped, Estadio Nacional, Chile. Whichever team wins this match is most likely to finish at the top in the Group. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Dec 2025, 08:04:26 pm IST India Vs Germany Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: Goal! IND 0-1 GER That's a foul by India inside the danger area and penalty awarded to Germany and make full use of it and strike an early goal. Germany lead 1-0 against India

3 Dec 2025, 07:52:35 pm IST India Vs Germany Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: Push Back! IND 0-0 GER The players are on the field for the national anthems as the match is about to begin. The Indian team are in the blue jersey while the Germans girls are in pink.

3 Dec 2025, 07:19:59 pm IST India Vs Germany Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: India Starting XI 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐠 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡! 🇮🇳🔥



Here’s India’s Starting XI for the showdown against Germany at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Santiago 2025. 🏑#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #RisingStars #JWC2025 pic.twitter.com/m4jItNWOzS — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 3, 2025

3 Dec 2025, 07:12:31 pm IST India Vs Germany Live Score, FIH Junior Women's Hockey World Cup: Start Time And Streaming Details The Group C clash between India and Germany will start from 7:45 IST. In India, it will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network TV channels while for live streaming you can watch it on Jio Hotstar.