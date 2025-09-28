India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Playing XI Changes, Captain Quotes - All You Need To Know From Dubai

IND vs PAK Final, Asia Cup 2025 Final: India suffered a major blow in Dubai as Hardik Pandya missed out with a niggle with Rinku Singh replacing him. Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube return in place of Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 final
India's and Pakistan's fans carry their national flags as they wait for the Asia Cup cricket final between India and Pakistan to begin at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • IND Captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss & elected to field

  • PAK made no changes to their playing XI

  • Hardik Pandya sits out of the final due to an injury

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday, September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

However, big blow came for India on the eve of the clash as all-rounder Hardik Pandya India missed the final with a niggle. Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube came in for Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan went with the same playing XI from the previous fixture.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final - Playing XIs:

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Captain Quotes

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha at the toss - "Definitely happy to bat first. We are very excited and looking forward to this game. We haven’t played a perfect game and hopefully we play one today. Same side. We have been playing on these pitches for a while and it will play the same."

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the toss: We are looking to bowl first. It looks like a good wicket. The wicket gets better under lights. We have been batting well first but we would like to chase today. The groundsmen have done a terrific job with the wickets here and it will stay the same. The brand of cricket we have been playing for the last 5-6 games is pretty good and we would like to continue that. Unfortunately Hardik misses out due to a niggle, Arshdeep and Harshit also miss out. Bumrah, Dube and Rinku come in.

