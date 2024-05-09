From Prajwal Revanna To Sandeshkhali Row, Sexual Harassment Cases Back In Focus This Election Season

Sandeshkhali case

In West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, a local congress">Trinamool Congress leader, Sheikh Shahjahan, became the focal point of state politics when a scam about a ration scheme made headlines. In January, multiple women took to streets as they broke their silence on years of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of Sheikh and his aides Shiba Prasad Hajra and Uttam Sardar. Residents of the village also accused them of land grabbing. On January 5, a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials reached Sandeshkhali to raid his residence but were attacked by a mob of his supporters. Sheikh was on the run. Soon after, heinous acts of alleged violence perpetrated against women came to light as Sheikh and his associates have been accused of confining women unlawfully and subjecting them to rape, molestation and physical abuse.