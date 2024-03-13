In Sandeshkhali Row, Lies A Strong ‘Sandesh’ For The TMC

The intensity of the protests forced the district administration to open special camps to collect public complaints against local TMC leaders. They started handing over possession of the grabbed land back to their original owners. By February 27, according to the TMC’s mouthpiece, the daily, Jago Bangla, at least 239 persons were given back possession of their land that local TMC leaders had forcefully occupied, exposing the scale of high-handedness and lawlessness that prevailed over Sandeshkhali. The nature of complaints against Shahjahan and his clique is not peculiar to Sandeshkhali and illegal cuts, which, in colloquial lingo, are referred to as cut money, are prevalent in other parts of Bengal.