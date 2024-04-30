Prajwal Revanna ‘Sex Video’ Case: Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Deve Gowda's Grandson Decoded

However, the BJP seems to have now distanced itself from the ongoing row. Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra said his party has nothing to do with the allegations against Prajwal, and that the law will take its course. He also accused the ruling Congress in the state of playing "dirty politics" by targeting the BJP on the issue. The BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agrawal said the BJP is not responsible for the selection of the candidate “or for certifying their character if the contestant is from an alliance partner".