SIT Identifies Six Suspects in Karnataka ‘Vote Chori’ Case Linked to Aland Constituency

CID probe reveals nearly 7,000 fraudulent voter deletions; accused allegedly paid ₹80 per erased vote in Kharge stronghold.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Representational Image
Representational Image: SIT Identifies Six Suspects in Karnataka ‘Vote Chori’ Case Linked to Aland Constituency File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • SIT probing the 2023 Aland “vote theft” case has identified six suspects tied to a data centre accused of tampering with voter lists.

  • Around 6,994 fraudulent deletion requests — mostly targeting Dalit and minority voters — were halted after Congress raised alarm.

  • SIT raids linked to BJP leader Subhash Guttedar’s residence uncovered burned voter registers, which he claimed were “Diwali waste.”

At least six suspects have been identified by the Special Investigation Team looking into the "vote chori" (vote theft) cases in the Aland assembly sector of the Karnataka assembly elections of 2023. They have found that "attempts" were made to erase votes.

Top sources in the Criminal Investigation Department indicate that the accused received Rs 80 for each vote that was successfully erased. Except for a few legitimate requests, all of the 6,994 vote deletion requests were fraudulent.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's home district is Kalaburagi in North Karnataka, where Aland is located. Senior Congress MLA B R Patil serves in the assembly seat.

Priyank Kharge, a minister and Chittapur MLA and the son of Patil and Kharge, discovered the attempts to delete the votes and informed the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer.

6,994 'Congress votes' that included Dalits and minorities were to be deleted, according to Patil. After the CEO ordered the status quo, the deletion was halted.

Related Content
Related Content
Rahul Gandhi - | PTI
Rahul Gandhi Slams EC for Withholding Data on Karnataka ‘Vote Chori’ Probe

BY Outlook News Desk

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, recently described the "vote chori" in a news conference in New Delhi, citing the Aland case.

According to Patil, he would have undoubtedly lost the election if these votes had been eliminated. He defeated his closest opponent, Subhash Guttedar (BJP), by roughly 10,000 votes in the 2023 assembly election.

Taking a serious note of it, the Karnataka government formed the SIT to probe "vote theft", which is headed by the Additional Director General of Police B K Singh in the CID.

"Attempts were indeed made in Aland to delete votes. We questioned about 30 people, and of them, five to six are strong suspects. They can be arrested," a top official in the CID told PTI on Thursday.

The officer stated, "We are just focusing on Aland because the complaint was regarding that constituency," without discounting the potential of similar attempts being made elsewhere.  The six suspects were linked to a data centre and had created voice over internet protocol to remove votes, according to CID sources.

The SIT searched the location connected to the suspects based on the information provided.  Additionally, they invaded the homes of Subhash Guttedar, his sons Santosh and Harshananda, as well as their chartered accountant.

The SIT also found the burned voter registers close to Subhash Guttedar's residence in the meantime.

Guttedar informed reporters that his housekeeping crew had burned all of the "waste materials" in preparation for Diwali.

"There was no malafide intention behind burning these documents. If we had ulterior motives, we would have done it somewhere away from our house," the BJP leader said.

Speaking to PTI, Aland MLA Patil said he is unaware of the headway made by the SIT. He said he would wait for the outcome of the investigation.

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs AUS Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI: Connolly Leads Australia To Two-Wicket Win

  2. IND Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Second Consecutive Duck For First Time

  3. Australia Vs England, Women’s World Cup: Gardner, Sutherland Power AUS-W To Six-Wicket Win

  4. Sarfaraz Khan's India A Omission Sparks 'Surname' Controversy; Congress, BJP Trade Barbs

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd Test: 38-Year-Old Asif Afridi Breaks Records With Stunning Five-Wicket Haul

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Harnessing The AI Revolution - Imperatives For India’s Policy Makers

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi On Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister

  2. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  3. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  4. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

Latest Stories

  1. Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Halal Products; Congress Criticises Remarks Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  2. Bill Gates Says 'Jai Shree Krishna' As He Greets Smriti Irani's Tulsi In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Promo–Watch

  3. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  4. AQI in Punjab & Haryana: Air Quality Deteriorates Post-Diwali Despite Lowest Farm Fire Count

  5. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  6. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal In Form; 160/0 (27)

  7. Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's Film Is Titled Fauzi; See First-Look Title Poster

  8. Suspected IED Blast Damages Railway Track In Assam’s Kokrajhar, Train Services Restored