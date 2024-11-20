In Maharashtra, Parties Bet On Lady Luck

On the eastern edges of Mumbai, in the slum areas of Sewri, Humaira Sherkhan (36), is delighted to have so far received five instalments of Rs 1,500 each under the Beloved Sister scheme. For the mother of three school-going children, the Rs 7,500 in her bank account is a novel experience. “This money has come in my name; I don’t need to share it with my husband or anyone in the family. I can decide what to do with it. Yeh mere hak ka paisa hai,” says Sherkhan, who works at her husband’s travel agency. She wants to save the money for a rainy day, a modest financial decision that 64 per cent of Indian women never get the opportunity to make as only 36 per cent of Indian women hold bank accounts.