Assembly Elections 2024: Jharkhand Gets Poll-Ready; BJP Release Manifesto For Maharashtra | Top Updates

With another round of assembly elections underway, Jharkhand is getting ready to vote in two phases. The first phase is scheduled to be held on November 13 across 43 assembly constituencies in the state.
Meanwhile, as Maharashtra also gears up for assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released its manifesto for the state polls.
Assembly Elections 2024 | Latest Updates
Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conducting a historic 3km-long roadshow in Jharkhand today as he campaigns for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.
Around 2 lakh people are expected to attend the prime minister's roadshow in Ranchi. The roadshow will be held on Sunday and is expected to last for five hours and to cover four assembly constituencies - Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke and Khijri.
Meanwhile, Assam CM and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has alleged that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was "patronising Bangladeshi infiltrators" in the state for votes.
"Hemant Soren was patronising infiltrators because he needs their votes", said Sarma, further alleging that the infiltrators were marrying local girls and grabbing their land.
"We will not recognise the children born of an infiltrator father and tribal mother nor issue certificates to grant adivasi status to such children", the Assam CM added further.
The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will head to the polls in two phases. In the first phase on November 13, a total of 43 constituencies will head to the polls. The second phase will be held on November 20 for across 38 assembly constituencies.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls. Union Home Minister and senior leader Amit Shah presented the party manifesto on Sunday titled "Sankalp Patra."