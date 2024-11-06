Election Wrap: More Aid For Girls In Mahayuti Manifesto; INDIA Bloc Promises 10 Lakh Jobs In Jharkhand

With just a week left for the much-awaited assembly elections in the state of Jharkhand followed by Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced the ruling Mahayuti alliance's manifesto. Simultaneously the INDIA Bloc also announced key promises for Jharkhand.
Jharkhand is set to hold the assembly elections in two phases on November 13 and November 20 while elections in Maharashtra will take place on November 20. Vote counting and result announcement will take place for both the states on November 23, as per the schedule shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Mahayuti manifesto: Key promises
As per the manifesto of the Mahayuti alliance, the aid under the Ladki Bahin scheme will increase by rupees 2,100 while 25,000 women will be recruited as police personnel. Another key promise was a farm loan waiver.
"We announce increase in the financial aid given to women under the Ladki Bahin Yojana from (existing) Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 (per month). It shows that whatever we say, we do it. We have also put stress on women safety in the manifesto, and decided to induct 25,000 women in the police department," Shinde said.
Moreover, the financial aid to senior citizens will also be increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100, he said.
According to the chief minister, "The prices of essential commodities will be kept stable. Our next promise is to generate 25 lakh jobs. The Opposition cites unemployment but our state is the first in the country to give financial assistance to 10 lakh students who are doing internship."
The list of key promises also included making better roads in rural areas, monthly honorarium and health cover to Anganwadi and ASHA workers, 30 percent reduction in power bills and emphasis on solar energy.
Those helping BJP are Maharashtra's 'enemies': Uddhav Thackeray
During the poll campaign on Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray termed the upcoming assembly polls a battle between those who love Maharashtra and the ones who betray it. Further slamming the opposition Mahayuti alliance, Thackeray said those helping the national party are "enemies" of Maharashtra.
The former chief minister of Maharashtra also made a slew of promises to voters, including building a temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district if the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comes to power.
INDIA Bloc manifesto: Promise of 10 lakh jobs in Jharkhand
A week ahead of the much-awaited assembly elections in the state, the INDIA bloc on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections with a promise of 10 lakh jobs for youth and health insurance coverage of up to Rs 15 lakh for the poor.
"INDIA bloc will ensure 10 lakh jobs for youth and Rs 15 lakh health cover for the poor," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said while jointly releasing the manifesto with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and RJD's JP Yadav.
The manifesto named as '7 guarantees' also included promises on social justice by enhancing reservations for STs to 28 percent from 26 per cent, for SCs to 12 percent from 10 percent and for OBCs to 27 percent from 14 percent at present.
The manifesto also mentioned an increase in the free monthly ration for the poor to 7 kg from 5 kg and making gas cylinders available at Rs 450 in Jharkhand.
The other guarantees unveiled include guarantee of domicile policy based on 1932 Khatiyan (land record settlement), implementation of a separate Sarna religious code for tribals and protection and conservation of regional languages.
The INDIA bloc also promised that paddy would be procured at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 3,200 per quintal from the existing Rs 2,400 per quintal, besides enhancing MSP for procurement of forest produce by 50 per cent.