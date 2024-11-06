National

Election Wrap: More Aid For Girls In Mahayuti Manifesto; INDIA Bloc Promises 10 Lakh Jobs In Jharkhand

As per the manifesto of the Mahayuti alliance, the aid under the Ladki Bahin scheme will increase by rupees 2,100 while 25,000 women will be recruited as police personnel. Another key promise was a farm loan waiver. A week ahead of the much-awaited assembly elections in the state, the INDIA bloc on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections with a promise of 10 lakh jobs for youth and health insurance coverage of up to Rs 15 lakh for the poor.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Photo: PTI
info_icon

With just a week left for the much-awaited assembly elections in the state of Jharkhand followed by Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced the ruling Mahayuti alliance's manifesto. Simultaneously the INDIA Bloc also announced key promises for Jharkhand.

Jharkhand is set to hold the assembly elections in two phases on November 13 and November 20 while elections in Maharashtra will take place on November 20. Vote counting and result announcement will take place for both the states on November 23, as per the schedule shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Mahayuti manifesto: Key promises

As per the manifesto of the Mahayuti alliance, the aid under the Ladki Bahin scheme will increase by rupees 2,100 while 25,000 women will be recruited as police personnel. Another key promise was a farm loan waiver.

"We announce increase in the financial aid given to women under the Ladki Bahin Yojana from (existing) Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 (per month). It shows that whatever we say, we do it. We have also put stress on women safety in the manifesto, and decided to induct 25,000 women in the police department," Shinde said.

Moreover, the financial aid to senior citizens will also be increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100, he said.

According to the chief minister, "The prices of essential commodities will be kept stable. Our next promise is to generate 25 lakh jobs. The Opposition cites unemployment but our state is the first in the country to give financial assistance to 10 lakh students who are doing internship."

The list of key promises also included making better roads in rural areas, monthly honorarium and health cover to Anganwadi and ASHA workers, 30 percent reduction in power bills and emphasis on solar energy.

Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray - | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Expels 5 Leaders Ahead Of Assembly Polls

BY Outlook Web Desk

Those helping BJP are Maharashtra's 'enemies': Uddhav Thackeray

During the poll campaign on Tuesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray termed the upcoming assembly polls a battle between those who love Maharashtra and the ones who betray it. Further slamming the opposition Mahayuti alliance, Thackeray said those helping the national party are "enemies" of Maharashtra.

The former chief minister of Maharashtra also made a slew of promises to voters, including building a temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district if the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comes to power.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | - PTI
'I Challenge PM Modi Openly To...': Uddhav Thackeray's Fresh Dig Ahead Of Maha Assembly Elections

BY Outlook Web Desk

INDIA Bloc manifesto: Promise of 10 lakh jobs in Jharkhand

A week ahead of the much-awaited assembly elections in the state, the INDIA bloc on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections with a promise of 10 lakh jobs for youth and health insurance coverage of up to Rs 15 lakh for the poor.

"INDIA bloc will ensure 10 lakh jobs for youth and Rs 15 lakh health cover for the poor," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said while jointly releasing the manifesto with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and RJD's JP Yadav.

The manifesto named as '7 guarantees' also included promises on social justice by enhancing reservations for STs to 28 percent from 26 per cent, for SCs to 12 percent from 10 percent and for OBCs to 27 percent from 14 percent at present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Garhwa district, Jharkhand, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. - PTI
'Gushpaithiya Bandhan,' PM Modi Calls Out JMM-led Coalition At A Rally In Jharkhand's Garhwa

BY PTI

The manifesto also mentioned an increase in the free monthly ration for the poor to 7 kg from 5 kg and making gas cylinders available at Rs 450 in Jharkhand.

The other guarantees unveiled include guarantee of domicile policy based on 1932 Khatiyan (land record settlement), implementation of a separate Sarna religious code for tribals and protection and conservation of regional languages.

The INDIA bloc also promised that paddy would be procured at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 3,200 per quintal from the existing Rs 2,400 per quintal, besides enhancing MSP for procurement of forest produce by 50 per cent.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. UGA Vs SIN, ICC CWC Challenge League B, Toss Update: Singapore Bat First Against Uganda
  2. India A Ball Tampering Controversy: David Warner Reignites Feud, Asks For Official Statement
  3. Who Is Thomas Jack Draca? ITA Cricketer Who Has Registered For IPL Mega Auction 2025
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B Toss Update: Uttarakhand Bat First Against Andhra; Vidarbha Bowl 1st In Nagpur
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update: Assam Opt To Bowl Against Tamil Nadu; Delhi Choose To Bat Against Chandigarh
Football News
  1. Corinthians Vs Palmeiras: Brazilian Police Investigate Fans After Pig's Head Is Thrown Onto The Field
  2. Liverpool 4-0 Bayer - Diaz Spoils Alonso's Homecoming - In Pics
  3. Real 1-3 Milan: Rossoneri Stun Reigning UCL Holders - In Pics
  4. UCL: 'One Game At A Time', Says Liverpool Boss Arne Slot After Win Over Bayer Leverkusen
  5. Inter Vs Arsenal: Declan Rice To Miss San Siro Trip As Gunners Welcome Back Martin Odegaard
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  3. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  4. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  5. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Election Wrap: More Aid For Girls In Mahayuti Manifesto; INDIA Bloc Promises 10 Lakh Jobs In Jharkhand
  2. Day In Pics: November 06, 2024
  3. Supreme Court Allows LMV Licence Holders To Drive Transport Vehicles Up To 7,500 Kg
  4. Brampton Hindu Temple Attack: Jaishankar Says Extremist Forces 'Given Political Space' In Canada
  5. Kashmir: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Militants In Kupwara
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. Donald Trump All Set To Reclaim US Presidency
  2. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump-Vance Claim Victory; Harris Trails Behind
  3. US Elections: Republicans Poised To Take Control Of Senate; Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender Elected To Congress
  4. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
  5. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
World News
  1. Donald Trump All Set To Reclaim US Presidency
  2. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump-Vance Claim Victory; Harris Trails Behind
  3. Mount Fuji Gets Trademark Snowcap After Longest Delay In 130 Years
  4. US Elections: Republicans Poised To Take Control Of Senate; Sarah McBride Becomes First Transgender Elected To Congress
  5. What To Know About The Unprecedented Floods That Killed More Than 200 In Spain
Latest Stories
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results LIVE: Trump-Vance Claim Victory; Harris Trails Behind
  2. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Women's T20I Quadrangular Series In China Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know
  5. Patna Pirates Vs U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas Vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  6. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival