Election Wrap: More Aid For Girls In Mahayuti Manifesto; INDIA Bloc Promises 10 Lakh Jobs In Jharkhand

As per the manifesto of the Mahayuti alliance, the aid under the Ladki Bahin scheme will increase by rupees 2,100 while 25,000 women will be recruited as police personnel. Another key promise was a farm loan waiver. A week ahead of the much-awaited assembly elections in the state, the INDIA bloc on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections with a promise of 10 lakh jobs for youth and health insurance coverage of up to Rs 15 lakh for the poor.